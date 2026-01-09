Narco-Terror Case Accused Arrested In Jammu, Arms And Ammunition Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Jan 9 (IANS) Police in J&K's Jammu said on Friday that it has arrested one accused and recovered arms/ammunition during the investigation of a narco-terror case.

"Continuing its sustained crackdown against narco-terror networks under Operation Sanjeevani, Jammu Police, South Zone has achieved further significant progress in the high-profile case earlier busted by Police Station Gandhi Nagar, involving an inter-district, inter-state and cross-border narcotics and arms syndicate following a deep, sustained and professional investigation," a police statement said.

It said that on November 14, 2025, PS Gandhi Nagar had registered FIR No. 249/2025 U/S 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act & 111 BNS after apprehending two persons during patrolling, which subsequently led to the unearthing of a well-organised narco-terror module.

“During the investigation, multiple accused were arrested, including peddlers, financial handlers and jail-based facilitators, and recoveries of over 4.95 kg (approx.) of heroin-like substance, three pistols, live ammunition, and a modified vehicle were effected, revealing cross-border linkages," the statement said.

"In the continued deep and professional investigation of the said case, one more accused has been apprehended by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted under the supervision of SP City South and SDPO City South. On January 3, the accused Rohit Kumar alias Makhan, son of Bodh Raj, resident of Raiyan Kotliyan, R.S. Pura, Jammu, was arrested. Subsequently, on January 7, acting upon the disclosure of the accused, the SIT conducted a search at his residence at Raiyan Kotliyan, R.S. Pura, which resulted in the recovery of: One pistol (Px5 Storm Beretta,.30 bore), one magazine, and three live rounds," it said, adding that the recovered arms and ammunition have been seized.

The accused is presently in police custody, and further interrogation is underway to establish his exact role, backward and forward linkages, and arms supply routes, the statement said.

"Efforts are being intensified to identify and apprehend remaining associates, trace financial and logistical channels and establish complete cross-border and interstate linkages. Jammu police remains firmly committed to dismantling narco-terror ecosystems, neutralising criminal networks, and ensuring the safety and security of the youth and citizens of Jammu," it added.