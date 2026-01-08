Kerala Actress Attack Case Update: Legal Advisor Says Judge Questioning Evidence Should Step Aside

Kochi: Legal advice has emerged with serious remarks against the trial court and the judge in the actress assault case. Asianet News has obtained a copy of the Prosecution DG's legal advice. It also includes a detailed note from the Special Prosecutor. The legal advice states that the trial court judge is under a cloud of suspicion in the memory card leak case and therefore has no right to pronounce the verdict.

The legal advice also states that despite submitting numerous serious pieces of evidence against Dileep, the court dismissed them all with bias. The judge acted in a discriminatory manner. The court adopted a dual approach to examining the evidence. Evidence accepted against accused one through six was not accepted against Dileep. Dileep's lawyers, who were proven to have colluded in destroying evidence, were allowed to continue. The remarks in the verdict seem to commend their actions, the legal advice says. The government will file an appeal within the next week.

Dileep acquitted citing failure to prove conspiracy charge

Although six accused, including Pulsar Suni, were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in the case, the trial court acquitted Dileep, pointing out that the prosecution failed to prove the conspiracy charge. However, the prosecution and the investigation team maintain that they have strong evidence related to the conspiracy in the case and can prove it in a higher court. The technical and legal flaws in the verdict will be pointed out in the appeal.

The court acquitted the eighth accused, Dileep, citing the prosecution's failure to prove the conspiracy charge against him. However, the government argues that the trial court did not consider the digital evidence and witness testimonies proving the connection between Dileep and Pulsar Suni. The government may demand a re-examination of technical information, including the change in the memory card's hash value, and the audio recordings submitted by Balachandrakumar.