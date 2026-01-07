Secretary Rubio's Call With G7 Foreign Ministers
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke yesterday with G7 foreign ministers. The leaders discussed the United States' counternarcotics operations in the Caribbean, the arrest of Nicolás Maduro, and the need to ensure a proper, judicious transition of power in Venezuela. They also reiterated support for ongoing negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Secretary Rubio and his counterparts reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation.
