Outrage Sparks As Crypto Executives Call For Genius Act Changes

The ongoing debate over the proposed amendments to the GENIUS Act highlights deep industry concerns that the legislation's potential modifications could hinder competition in the stablecoin market and weaken the US dollar's dominance on the global stage. Industry leaders argue that recent lobbying efforts aim to stifle innovation and favor entrenched banking interests.



Crypto advocates warn that amendments to the GENIUS Act could undermine competition by restricting stablecoin yield offerings.

Industry groups maintain there is no evidence linking stablecoin adoption to the erosion of traditional banking institutions.

Experts caution that legislative changes could incentivize US users to turn to foreign digital currencies, especially China's digital yuan. Bitcoin and other industry stakeholders emphasize that innovation must be embraced rather than obstructed by regulatory measures.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None explicitly; the article discusses broader industry themes.

Sentiment: Neutral to cautiously optimistic about the industry's response to regulatory proposals.

Price impact: Neutral, as regulatory uncertainty persists without immediate market reaction.

Market context: The discussion occurs amid ongoing regulatory debates around cryptocurrencies, with major players advocating for balanced approaches that foster innovation while protecting financial stability.

Industry Leaders Criticize Proposed Legislative Changes

Advocacy groups, including the Blockchain Association, have voiced strong opposition to recent amendments proposed by community bankers aiming to restrict stablecoin issuers from offering interest or yield to holders. The association explained that these restrictions threaten to eliminate a key driver of financial inclusion, which benefits everyday consumers more directly than traditional bank accounts, often limited to large financial institutions.

Legal experts like John Deaton have warned that such legislative changes could be a“national security trap,” as they may prompt US users to adopt digital currencies issued by China, such as the digital yuan, which has recently begun offering interest payments. This development could erode US dollar hegemony by pushing Americans towards yuan-based digital assets that offer yield advantages.

Alexander Grieve of Paradigm cautioned that reversing the protections around stablecoin rewards risks undoing recent progress and stifling innovation. Industry veteran Mike Novogratz echoed this sentiment, urging regulators and legislators to support market competition rather than impose restrictions that may harm US leadership in crypto.

Ultimately, the debate underscores the tension between regulation and innovation in the rapidly evolving crypto industry, highlighting the importance of balanced policies that safeguard financial stability without suppressing growth and technological progress.

