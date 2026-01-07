Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Sunny Morning In City, Dry Conditions Across Karnataka

Bengaluru sees a bright, sunny morning with clear skies. Dry weather is expected across Karnataka for the next 24–48 hours, with temperatures around 27°C/16°C. Early morning fog/mist may occur in some areas, while winds remain mild at 23.8 km/h.

Bengaluru woke up to a bright and sunny morning with clear blue skies after the grey cloud cover lifted overnight.

The city is experiencing dry weather conditions, with temperatures around 19°C and humidity at 59%, accompanied by winds of 23.8 km/h. These conditions are ideal for outdoor activities and drying heavy clothes, giving residents a pleasant start to the day.

Bidar recorded the coldest temperature in the state last night at 9.5°C.

North Karnataka experienced minimum temperatures ranging from 1°C below normal to 4°C below normal, while South Interior Karnataka saw temperatures ranging between 1°C below normal to 2°C above normal.

Most locations across the state are expected to record normal or below-normal temperatures tonight, indicating a typical winter night.

Coastal Karnataka will continue to experience dry weather, while North and South Interior regions are likely to see partly cloudy skies.

Fog and mist are expected in some areas during early morning hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures over the next 24 to 48 hours are likely to remain around 27°C and 16°C respectively, providing a comfortable winter climate for the region.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across the state ranges from 60 to 180, indicating moderate air quality.

Residents are advised to take precautions if they are sensitive to air pollution.

Clouds are expected to return from Friday, but until then, the clear skies and sunny weather offer a perfect opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.