3 Clear Signs Seth Rollins Is Quietly Rebuilding The Shield With Two Allies In WWE

Seth Rollins appears to be laying groundwork for a new faction that echoes The Shield. Recent events point to a possible alliance involving a mystery attacker. Below are three clear signs that Rollins could be quietly re-forming a Shield-like group.

A black-hooded attacker destroyed Bron Breakker before the Royal Rumble match, and Paul Heyman shouted Seth Rollins' name despite Rollins not being on the show. Reports link Grayson Waller to that hooded figure. WWE seems to be connecting Waller and Rollins through this angle, implying the mystery man may have acted on Rollins' orders.

Austin Theory previously allied with Rollins and was later paired with Grayson Waller on television before Theory disappeared from programming. With Waller's name tied to the mystery man storyline, it would not be surprising if Theory and Waller were secretly reunited and now working for Rollins. That reunion would mirror past alliances and suggest a coordinated effort.

Rollins has a history of betrayal and strategic pivots, having turned on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose to end The Shield and later joining other factions. Given that Bron Breakker and The Vision have opposed Rollins, the idea that he has a Plan B involving Theory and Waller fits his established pattern. If true, it would be a clear sign Rollins is assembling a new Shield-style unit.