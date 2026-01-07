Bluepoint Moving & Logistics Expands Central Texas Operations With Acquisition Of Safeguard Moving Company Georgetown

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A Safeguard Moving Company crew member stands inside a moving truck during an on-site relocation, with moving equipment and protective pads staged for transport as part of active moving operations."

Georgetown, TX - January 7, 2026 - BluePoint Moving & Logistics has announced the acquisition of Safeguard Moving Company Georgetown, reinforcing its expansion strategy across Central Texas and strengthening service coverage in Williamson County and the greater Austin metro area.

Safeguard Moving Company Georgetown has served local residential and commercial customers through an established local presence. This acquisition enables BluePoint to integrate that operation into its growing commercial logistics platform while maintaining geographic relevance and continuity for existing customers.

Brand Integration and Listing Strategy

BluePoint is implementing a phased transition of Safeguard's Georgetown digital footprint, including Google Business Profiles and online citations. The acquired location will operate under the BluePoint Moving & Logistics brand while retaining location-specific identification to support local discovery.

The existing Google Business entity will transition under: Safeguard Moving Company - Georgetown Movers

This structure supports both brand consolidation and sustained local visibility during and after the rebrand.

Expanded Commercial Moving Support

With the acquisition complete, BluePoint will extend its commercial relocation expertise to Georgetown-area businesses, offering structured move planning, logistics coordination, and specialized services designed to reduce downtime and operational risk.

Businesses seeking a commercial moving partner in Central Texas can learn more at BluePoint Moving & Logistic.

About BluePoint Moving & Logistics

BluePoint Moving & Logistics provides full-service commercial relocation solutions across Texas, including office moves, corporate relocations, IT and server equipment transport, packing services, storage coordination, and logistics planning. The company operates with a focus on efficiency, professionalism, and long-term client partnerships.