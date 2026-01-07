MENAFN - GetNews) Chase DeMoor's pink boxing gloves from defeating Andrew Tate sold for $20,000 to LocalConcreteContractor-the biggest boxing glove sale since Ali vs. Frazier and shattering the prior influencer boxing record of $8,000-$10,000. The sale marks a watershed moment where influencer boxing gains legitimate collectible status alongside legendary fights. The gloves now sit in LocalConcreteContractor's office, symbolizing bold authenticity and winning against the odds.

In what experts are calling an unprecedented transaction in the influencer boxing world, Chase DeMoor has sold his iconic pink boxing gloves from the Andrew Tate fight for a staggering $20,000 in a private sale-setting a new benchmark for combat sports memorabilia from social media personalities.

The sale, finalized this week, represents the highest known price ever paid for gloves from an influencer boxing match, eclipsing previous sales from events featuring Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and KSI by significant margins. Industry insiders estimate the previous record stood around $8,000-$10,000, making this sale nearly double any comparable transaction.

Breaking New Ground in Combat Sports Collectibles

The $20,000 price tag places these gloves in rare company within the broader boxing memorabilia market. For context, gloves from professional championship fights typically sell for $5,000-$15,000, with only legendary matchups-Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier, Mike Tyson's historic bouts-commanding prices above $20,000.

"This is a watershed moment for influencer boxing," says memorabilia analyst Marcus Chen. "For a social media figure's fight gear to command the same price as professional championship memorabilia shows how these events have transcended their novelty status and entered legitimate sports culture."

What makes this sale particularly remarkable is the speed at which the value appreciated. The Chase vs. Tate fight took place only months ago, yet the gloves have already reached price points that typically take years-or decades-to achieve in traditional boxing memorabilia.

Why These Gloves Command Record-Breaking Value

DeMoor entered the ring against Andrew Tate wearing bright pink gloves-unconventional, eye-catching, and instantly controversial. Critics dismissed them as a publicity stunt. Social media erupted with commentary. But DeMoor won the fight, turning what many mocked into a symbol of confidence and execution under pressure.

The gloves became instantly iconic, representing a new era in combat sports where authenticity and bold choices matter as much as fighting skill. The pink color, initially ridiculed, became a cultural statement about showing up on your own terms and winning anyway.

For collectors and investors, the gloves represent multiple value propositions:



High-profile matchup between two massive social media personalities

Visually distinctive and instantly recognizable

From the winning fighter in an upset victory

Generated millions of views and cultural discussions Became one of the most memed and photographed pieces of equipment in influencer boxing history

"The pink made them unforgettable," says sports marketing consultant Devon Price. "In a sea of traditional black and red gloves, these became the most photographed and discussed piece of equipment in influencer boxing history. That cultural impact translates directly to collectible value."

The Private Sale That Made History

The buyer behind this record-breaking acquisition is LocalConcreteContractor, a rapidly growing concrete company. The $20,000 price point was reached through direct negotiation between DeMoor and the company's founder. Unlike auction sales where prices can be inflated by bidding wars, this private sale price reflects genuine market value-what a serious collector was willing to pay in a one-on-one transaction.

For LocalConcreteContractor, the purchase represents more than memorabilia-the gloves symbolize defying expectations, showing up boldly, and winning when doubted. The gloves now sit in the company's office as a daily reminder of the mindset behind their business philosophy.

Implications for the Influencer Boxing Market

This record-breaking sale signals a maturation of the influencer boxing memorabilia market. What began as novelty fights have evolved into legitimate sporting events with authentic collectible value. Industry analysts predict this sale will establish a new pricing floor for memorabilia from high-profile influencer matchups.

"We're seeing the same trajectory that traditional sports memorabilia followed," explains collectibles expert Sarah Martinez. "Early items were cheap because people didn't take them seriously. Then certain pieces from historic moments start commanding serious money, and the entire market revalues upward. This $20,000 sale is that inflection point for influencer boxing."

The sale also validates Chase DeMoor's position in the influencer boxing landscape. By commanding double the previous record, his memorabilia now sits in a tier typically reserved for the Paul brothers and other top-tier social media boxers. This positions DeMoor as not just a fighter, but a cultural figure whose items carry long-term collectible value.

Market Reactions and Future Projections

The memorabilia community has responded with a mixture of surprise and validation. Traditional boxing collectors initially dismissed influencer fight items as worthless novelties, but this sale forces a recalculation of that position.

"Twenty thousand dollars doesn't lie," says vintage sports memorabilia dealer Robert Chang. "Whether you like influencer boxing or not, this price point proves there's real collector demand and investment potential. I expect we'll see other influencer boxing items reassessed and repriced upward in response."

Auction houses are already taking notice. Several major sports memorabilia auction companies have reportedly reached out to other influencer boxers about consigning items from their fights, seeing this sale as proof that there's a viable market for premium-priced influencer combat sports collectibles.

Financial analysts who track alternative investments note that the $20,000 price point, while high, isn't irrational given the gloves' cultural significance and DeMoor's continued relevance in social media. Unlike traditional athletes whose careers have defined endpoints, social media personalities can maintain relevance for decades, potentially driving long-term value appreciation for their memorabilia.

What This Means for Future Influencer Fights

The record-breaking sale will likely influence how future influencer boxers approach their equipment and branding choices. The pink gloves demonstrated that distinctive, memorable equipment can become valuable intellectual property in its own right.

Expect to see more fighters making bold visual choices with their gear, understanding that viral moments and cultural impact translate to long-term memorabilia value. The days of influencer boxers wearing generic equipment may be ending, replaced by carefully branded gear designed to maximize both fight-night impact and post-fight collectible value.

This sale also raises the stakes for upcoming influencer boxing matches. Fighters now understand that victory can generate not just immediate payouts and sponsorships, but also long-term revenue through memorabilia sales. A single pair of gloves from the right fight can command prices that rival or exceed the original fight purse.

The Bottom Line: A New Era for Combat Sports Memorabilia

The $20,000 sale of Chase DeMoor's pink boxing gloves represents more than just a transaction-it's a milestone that legitimizes influencer boxing as a source of valuable, investment-grade sports memorabilia.

Traditional boxing purists may still debate whether influencer fights deserve to share space with professional championship bouts, but the market has spoken. Collectors are willing to pay championship-level prices for items from the right influencer matchups, especially when those items carry strong visual identity and cultural significance.

As influencer boxing continues to grow, with bigger names, larger audiences, and more professional production values, memorabilia from these events will likely continue appreciating in value. The $20,000 pink gloves may one day be remembered not as an expensive novelty, but as a prescient investment in an emerging collectible category.

The sale cements DeMoor's legacy not just as a fighter, but as a cultural figure whose bold choices and authentic self-expression created something truly valuable-both in the ring and in the collector's market.