Lenovo Defines The Next Era Of Hybrid AI With Personalized, Perceptive, And Proactive AI Portfolio At Tech World @ CES 2...

Building on years of AI innovation across devices, infrastructure, solutions, and services, Lenovo demonstrated how AI is now personal, perceptive, proactive, and everywhere. Lenovo's new offerings adapt to individuals and organizations, operating as digital twins to orchestrate actions across ecosystems and elevate productivity, connection, and creativity.

During an immersive experience on stage at Sphere, industry leaders and luminaries joined Lenovo to deliver a keynote detailing how Hybrid AI securely unites personal, enterprise, and public models to transform the world, from the football pitch to the factory floor-delivering Smarter AI for all.

Major announcements included:



Lenovo and Motorola Qira: This unified, personal AI super agent perceives, thinks, and acts-with user's permission-to bring Lenovo's singular vision of“one AI, multiple devices” to life across PCs, smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

AI - native devices: Next-gen AI PCs, flagship Motorola smartphones, a perceptive AI pendant concept, and concept smart glasses bring AI to wherever users need it.

Breakthrough proofs of concept form factors: New devices reimagine the AI experience, including the ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept, the Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable Concept, an AI Perceptive Companion Concept, and a personal AI hub.

Industry - optimized AI inferencing servers: New ThinkSystem and ThinkEdge servers deliver robust AI Inferencing power for workloads of any size, across any industry.

Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage expands: The next generation of Lenovo's enterprise servers and solutions for secure, sophisticated AI inferencing and operations evolves, including new Lenovo Agentic AI Services .

Lenovo AI Cloud Gigafactory with NVIDIA: Enables AI cloud providers to bring enterprise AI workloads online faster and move customers from creation to production. FIFA World Cup, powered by Lenovo AI: Custom AI solutions empower players and coaches while delivering more immersive fan experiences. Lenovo is also launching FIFA World Cup 26TM Special Edition devices across ThinkPad, ThinkBook, Yoga, Legion, Idea, and Motorola portfolios for football fans.

“For each of us, AI will boost our creativity, sharpen our intuition, and inspire our imagination, because it now draws from our unique language, habits, experiences, and memories. This is a fundamental shift towards augmenting, elevating, and maximizing human potential,” said Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang.“For a business, the transformation is even more profound: AI is going beyond process management and workflow optimization. It now empowers organizations to use proprietary data generated from their own operations and apply their own decision logic to become a self-learning, self-reinventing entity.”

This rapid adaptation and customization herald an unprecedented degree of seamless operation, with AI agents acting and interacting with greater autonomy and expertise-on device, on private servers, or in the cloud.

“This is what we call intelligent model orchestration and is the foundation of any AI Super Agent,” said Lenovo CTO Tolga Kurtoglu.“It enables an AI agent to access a pool of specialized models, identify the best one for the user's need of the moment, and optimize performance-maximizing security, minimizing latency, and reducing compute cost.”

Personal AI across devices with Lenovo and Motorola Qira

Lenovo and Motorola Qira is a personal AI super agent that works seamlessly across Lenovo and Motorola devices-including PCs, smartphones, tablets, and wearables-to deliver context-aware assistance. This unified AI, called a Personal Ambient Intelligence System, appears as Lenovo Qira on Lenovo products and Motorola Qira on Motorola products and embodies Lenovo's commitment to offering one personal AI across multiple devices.

With the user's permission, Lenovo Qira is designed to understand users and take actions across supported devices, apps, and services, operating across Lenovo and Motorola products. Using multimodal inputs and a personal knowledge base, Lenovo Qira learns from the information users choose to share and applies that understanding wherever they are to offer help that feels immediate and personal.

Lenovo Qira turns insights into action by coordinating tasks across devices, services, and workflows to help users take their next informed and impactful step.

Expanding the AI PC portfolio with Intel

Lenovo announced the next generation of Aura Edition AI PCs imagined with Intel, powered by new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and co-engineered to unify personalized performance.

The expanded Aura Edition portfolio now includes:



ThinkPad X1 and X1 2-in-1 Aura Edition laptops: Premium business laptops that combine Intel-powered performance with adaptive intelligence, advanced security, and flexible form factors for modern professional workflows.

Yoga Series Aura Edition: Consumer AI PCs designed to deliver personalized performance, immersive entertainment, and creative versatility in thin, lightweight designs.

ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition desktop: A sleek commercial all-in-one desktop featuring a distinctive 16:18 display and AI capabilities to enhance productivity, security, and collaboration in space-efficient environments. Yoga 32-inch AIO i Aura Edition desktop: A distinctively designed all-in-one PC that pairs AI performance with immersive visuals and smart features for work, creativity, and home use.

Key features include:



Smart Modes for dynamic experiences and performance tuning

Smart Share for instant cross-device media transfer Smart Care for pro-active, AI-enabled device support

“When we began working together on Aura Edition, it was a shared vision to create an incredibly intelligent PC experience for customers, blending Lenovo's design leadership with Intel's AI performance at every level,” said Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.“That collaboration continues as we expand Lenovo's Aura Edition portfolio, powered by Intel's very latest Core Ultra Series 3 processors, with even more form factors and capabilities.”

New Motorola flagship smartphones and limited editions

Motorola expanded its premium smartphone portfolio with two flagship AI devices, offering a blend of cutting-edge power and elegance:



motorola razr fold: Introduces a brand-new form factor to the razr family that brings an expansive 8.1-inch display, an industry-leading camera system, advanced creator tools including sketch-to-image, and Motorola Qira features such as“Catch Me Up” and“Next Move.” motorola signature: The brand's most refined smartphone to date, the motorola signature features four 50MP AI-powered cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform, and refined design, on-demand white-glove assistance, seven years of OS and security updates.

In a deepening of the technology partnership with FIFA, the motorola razr FIFA World Cup 26TM Edition was also announced, inspired by the tournament's Official Brand, the back features a geometric design that captures the energy, inclusivity, and momentum of the tournament, plus an interactive external display and AI experiences.

Visionary AI-driven proofs of concept

Lenovo showcased a series of proofs of concept offering bold new designs and an ecosystem of AI-enabled devices that accelerate productivity, enhance experiences, and protect well-being.

Breakthrough concepts included:



ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept: One of the world's first out-folding devices with a world-facing display and expanding user-facing screen enables multitasking and collaboration.

Lenovo AI Glasses Concept: Wirelessly tethered to a smart device, the glasses transform how users interact with their surroundings, offering a blend of AI assistance, multimedia control, and multi-device integration.

Lenovo Smart Sense Display Concept: The intelligent display hub connects to multiple personal devices, including a mobile phone, laptop, and tablet, and offers intuitive, AI-powered interaction. Legion Pro Rollable: The concept gaming laptop display unrolls horizontally from both ends using a dual-motor, tension-based design to better replicate larger competition displays without compromising portability.

Also introduced was Project Kubit, Lenovo's Personal AI Hub Concept, a personal edge cloud device to support AI-enabled applications across numerous PCs, smartphones, wearables, and smart-home devices. Housing two ThinkStation PGX compact AI workstations, built on NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Superchip, behind a transparent touch-screen display, the hub collects data across platforms for an individual to access new levels of analytics and AI-enabled applications.

Motorola's 312 Labs team also unveiled Project Maxwell: an AI Perceptive Companion Proof of Concept that could fit within Motorola Qira's ecosystem of devices, always accessible and context aware. When prompted, this helpful assistant continuously collects full scenario data-seeing what you see, hearing what you hear, and listening to what you say-and provides real-time insights and personalized recommendations. This means the AI Perceptive Companion can make contextual suggestions that help automate and streamline everyday tasks.

Enterprise AI transformed with revolutionary inferencing servers

Lenovo announced the industry's most comprehensive inferencing-optimized server portfolio, purpose-built to bring AI to where data is generated-in data centers, across hybrid environments, and at the edge.

New Lenovo ThinkSystem and Lenovo ThinkEdge servers deliver robust AI Inferencing power for workloads of any size, across any industry. The new lineup includes:



Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675i: Powerhouse performance on a secure AI inferencing server built to run full LLMs anywhere, for the largest workloads and accelerated simulation in manufacturing, critical healthcare, and financial services environments.

Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650i: Accelerated AI inferencing power with high-density GPU compute that's scalable and easy to deploy in existing data centers. Lenovo ThinkEdge SE455i: Super compact and built for retail, telco, and industrial environments, this record-breaking server brings AI inferencing capabilities anywhere data is located, with ultra-low latency and rugged reliability-and in a climate flexible anywhere between -5°C to 55°C.

Combined with Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage, customers benefit from unparalleled expertise, use cases, and full lifecycle support.

Lenovo Agentic AI services in manufacturing, logistics, and robotics

Lenovo's Hybrid AI Advantage already transforms enterprise operations, offering private clouds with on-prem and edge solutions to unleash powerful AI while protecting enterprise data. Now, it includes Lenovo Agentic AI Services, a full lifecycle service that helps organizations design, deploy, and manage AI agents that streamline operations, reduce manual workloads, and resolve issues faster and more consistently.

Supported by the Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory, these services give organizations a practical path from identifying high-value use cases to running governed, production-ready agents. Drawing on the Lenovo AI Library of validated use cases, customers can deploy tailored, enterprise-grade agents in as little as 90 days.

Lenovo also introduced Lenovo xIQ, a suite of three AI-native delivery platforms that sit within the Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory to simplify how AI is deployed and managed across devices, applications, and cloud environments. The Lenovo xIQ platforms integrate Lenovo Agentic AI Services, the Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory, and the Lenovo AI Library within a single, end-to-end hybrid AI model.

On stage at Sphere, Lenovo showcased Lenovo iChain, its AI-powered supply chain platform, through a real-time visualization of the ThinkBook Plus Auto Twist AI PC, built from 2,700 components sourced and sequenced globally across more than 180 markets. iChain uses multi-agent orchestration to manage global sourcing, predict disruptions, optimize logistics, and coordinate assembly.

Lenovo also introduced an enterprise robotics breakthrough: The Daystar six-legged AI robot (“robodog”), deployed for a major energy provider, achieving 90% detection accuracy for structural and safety issues while keeping human technicians out of hazardous environments.

Lenovo AI Cloud Gigafactory with NVIDIA

Lenovo announced the expansion of its hybrid AI collaboration with NVIDIA, reinforcing a shared commitment to accelerating AI adoption across personal, enterprise and public AI platforms through joint innovation

Designed for next-generation AI cloud providers, the Lenovo AI Cloud Gigafactory with NVIDIA addresses this challenge by unifying pre-integrated Lenovo hybrid AI infrastructure, NVIDIA accelerated computing platforms including the new NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 AI supercomputer, and full lifecycle Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory Services to simplify deployment and time to first token (TTFT) speed for trillion parameter AI factory workloads.

Creating out-of-this-world experiences

Lenovo's enterprise advancements are designed for customers of all sizes-including Sphere, the advanced immersive entertainment venue that served as the site for today's announcement. As an Official Technology Partner of Sphere Studios, Lenovo's processing power was used to support Sphere's content creation for today's keynote.

With high-performance workstations and infrastructure platforms, Lenovo technology is fully integrated into Sphere Studios' production workflows and operations. Hundreds of Lenovo ThinkSystem SR655 V3 servers, powered by AMD EPYCTM processors and NVIDIA accelerated computing, are used to help support original content and immersive experiences at this unique venue.

AI for sports: insights and enhanced experiences for FIFA and F1®

Lenovo is the Official Technology Partner of FIFA World Cup 2026TM and FIFA Women's World Cup 2027TM. Lenovo and FIFA announced Football AI Pro, Built with Lenovo's AI Factory, Football AI Pro, a specialized football interaction tool, orchestrates multiple agents to scour millions of data points, analyze over 2,000 different metrics and deliver rapid insights:



Analysts can compare team patterns using video clips and 3D avatars that bring data to life in real time.

Coaches can consider how their tactical changes could work against an opponent in their next match. Players get personalized match analysis.

Football AI Pro perfectly represents the fusion of Lenovo's Smarter AI for All and FIFA's Football Unites the World visions-a commitment made by Yuanqing Yang and Gianni Infantino when the global partnership between Lenovo and FIFA was announced at Tech World 2024.

Lenovo also revealed new AI-powered fan experiences set to debut later this year, including AI-enabled Ref Cam View, AI wayfinding for stadium navigation, personalized highlight creation tools for Lenovo and Motorola users, and consumer-facing versions of Football AI Pro.

Lenovo and Formula 1® announced the deployment of Lenovo Neptune Liquid Cooling technology to drive the next wave of broadcast innovation. Lenovo's solution optimizes the organization's high performance computing (HPC) footprint and represents a key step toward its wider sustainability goals while helping deliver live broadcasts to more than 820 million fans around the world.

Smarter AI for all: perceptive, personalized, and scalable solutions

From multi-agentic personal devices to real-time inferencing infrastructure, Lenovo is building an AI ecosystem that is scalable, customizable, and ready to bring the power of AI to everyone.

