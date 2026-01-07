Techmediabreaks A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Authorizes Up To $20 Million Share Repurchase Program

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ: AZ) announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program authorizing the company to repurchase up to $20 million of its outstanding common shares in the open market over a period of up to three months. The company stated that the repurchase program reflects its view that the current market price of its common shares does not fully reflect its underlying value and prospects and represents an appropriate use of financial resources to enhance shareholder value. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. has been engaged as broker for the program, which may be executed through open market transactions or other permitted methods in compliance with applicable SEC rules, with shares repurchased to be returned to treasury and canceled.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits.

