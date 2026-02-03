White House Says Trump 'Unsurprised' By Russia's Overnight Attack On Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to CNN, Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke with the president about it this morning, and his reaction was, unfortunately, unsurprised. These are two countries who have been engaged in a very brutal war for several years, a war that have would have never started if the president were still in office," she said when asked about the fresh round of bombardment.

Levitt noted that planned negotiations between Russia and Ukraine would proceed later this week in Abu Dhabi, with the U.S. in a mediating role.

Zelensky says Ukraine expect US response to Russia's strikes on energy infrastructure

In the early hours of February 3, the Russian army massively attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types.

The second round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine, the United States and Russia was planned for February 1, but was postponed to February 4-5.

