ANY.RUN Releases Malware Trends Report For Q4 2025, Highlighting Key Threat Landscape Shifts

ANY, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has released its Malware Trends Report Q4 2025.

The publication offers an in-depth look at the most significant cyber threats observed during the final quarter of 2025. This includes insights into top malware types and families, phishing kits, techniques, tactics, and procedures (TTPs), and the activity of cybercriminal groups and APTs.

All findings are derived from real-world investigations conducted in ANY's Interactive Sandbox by 15,000 SOC teams, offering an unfiltered view of threats actively impacting businesses.

Key Highlights from Malware Trends Report Q4 2025

· Overall sandbox usage remained stable, with a total number of analyses surpassing 2 million sessions. This reflects sustained demand for hands-on malware analysis.

· Phishing activity remained a major threat vector, led by Tycoon and EvilProxy phishing kits.

· Credential-stealing malware continued to dominate, underscoring attackers' ongoing focus on financial gain via gaining access to infrastructures.

· RAT threats grew by 28% and Backdoors by 68%, signaling increased use of persistent access tools in enterprise-targeted attacks.

· Xworm emerged as the fastest-growing malware family, with a 174% increase in detections.

Security teams can use these insights to better prioritize detection, refine defensive strategies, and proactively respond to emerging threats based on real-world attacker behavior.

About ANY

ANY company offers a cloud-based interactive malware analysis sandbox, as well as Threat Intelligence Lookup and Threat Intelligence Feeds. Trusted by more than 15,000 organizations worldwide, these solutions solve cybersecurity needs of SOC teams, MSSPs, and DFIR specialists. Analysts across industries such as finance, manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, retail, and technology rely on ANY to streamline threat detection, investigation, and response.