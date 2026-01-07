403
Intergalactic Whimsy And Stark Truths Collide In Momoko Uno's New Sci-Fi Satire 'Hello Humans'
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Prepare to laugh, ponder, and take a closer look at humanity through a cosmic lens as award-winning author Momoko Uno releases her latest science fiction comedy,“Hello Humans.” Combining sharp wit, sociopolitical commentary, and an imaginative interstellar backdrop, Uno invites readers into an unparalleled exploration of Earth's future (or lack thereof) through the eyes of an enlightened alien coalition.
At 175 pages, this genre-defying work deftly merges humor with profound insights, all while tackling relevant themes like climate change, human greed, and our collective thirst for power. With“Hello Humans,” Momoko Uno spins an entertaining tale that investigates how humanity's trajectory might look to a group of evolved alien species known as the Intergalactic Committee, and their assessment isn't pretty.
Crafted to inspire introspection and laughter, Uno's latest work reads like a whimsical love letter to a planet that, despite its flaws, still holds promise. The Intergalactic Committee believes that Earthlings have the potential to rise above their current sandbox squabbles and become better stewards of their home planet. However, as“Hello Humans” illustrates through encounters with rebellious cyborgs, treacherous factions, and hostile intergalactic species, humanity remains its own greatest hurdle.
“I wanted to create a satirical yet thought-provoking story that feels entertaining and relatable,” Uno shared when discussing her inspiration for the book.“Through the eyes of the Intergalactic Committee, readers get the chance to reflect on our sociopolitical landscape and what it truly means to live harmoniously.”
Drawing humor from historical events and present-day phenomena, like unexpected relationships between UFO sightings and nuclear weapons testing,“Hello Humans” embeds a sense of authenticity within its fantastical universe. This is not just a sci-fi satire; it's a mirror that reflects humanity's greatest strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities for redemption.
“Whimsical, thought-provoking, and unpredictable,” says D. Donovan of Midwest Book Review,“'Hello Humans' offers a special style of social, political, and alien inspection that makes it a unique offering and a standout.”
A cosmic adventure that will make readers laugh and reflect, this unique novel dares to ask the toughest questions while never forgetting to have fun.
"Hello Humans" (ISBN: 9781966799610) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $25.99, the paperback retails for $17.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.
From the Back Cover:
The Intergalactic Committee has decided it's time for Earth to join the cosmic family. But there's a catch-rogue cyborgs, rebellious factions, and downright malicious species are doing everything in their power to delay the invitation. Will the Committee arrive in time to warn humanity of its impending doom, or will the humans' greed, egocentric thirst for power, pollution, and climate change lead them to destroy their own home?
The evolved alien species of the Committee understand a crucial truth: all life is interconnected. In their eyes, kicking someone else's ass is like hurting your own foot-you never know when someone's wearing steel pants: War and broken feet are distractions from far more exciting things, like exploring galaxies and sampling weird cosmic food.
The Committee sees potential in Earthlings, though. They view us as a scrappy, emotional, snotty little species, much like children throwing sand in the sandbox - unaware of the power we hold and how much damage we can cause. Unfortunately, some of us grow up to become the very forces that tear worlds apart.
But the Committee isn't here to point fingers; they're here to offer a solution. There's enough cosmic slime for everyone, they say. The true battle, however, is not about climbing the ladder to world domination or fighting for territory-it's about climbing within ourselves. The greatest conflict we face is the struggle between fear and love.
The Committee invites us to build something together-a sandcastle of shared wisdom and love-one that's bigger and better than anything we could create alone. Or, of course, we could always choose to stomp around the sandbox and destroy each other's creations.
So, hello humans, welcome to the Intergalactic Committee. We've got a universe to explore, and we can either do it together, or we can keep fighting over the toys in the sandpit. The choice is ours.
About the Author:
Momoko Uno is an award-winning author who lives with her children, six cats, two dogs, and two guinea pigs. In high school, she received a C- for English writing and was told she was too dumb to go to medical school. She was also a poor listener, didn't take advice well, and has, against all odds, maintained a private practice in New York City for twenty-five years.
About Manhattan Book Group:
Manhattan Book Group ("MBG"), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher.
