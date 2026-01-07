403
China, South Korea Strengthen Ties
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang held discussions with Republic of Korea (ROK) President Lee Jae Myung in Beijing on Tuesday.
Li emphasized that bilateral relations have taken on fresh momentum under the strategic leadership of both heads of state. He noted that China consistently places its partnership with the ROK as a priority in its regional diplomacy. He added that Beijing is prepared to work with Seoul to foster neighborly relations, enhance strategic dialogue, build political trust, seek common ground while respecting differences, and ensure the steady advancement of ties for the benefit of both nations.
Highlighting the importance of economic collaboration, Li pointed out that China and the ROK have been key trade partners for more than three decades since establishing diplomatic relations. Over this period, the two countries have achieved significant cooperative outcomes and promoted shared development.
Li further remarked that the two economies are closely connected, with deeply integrated industrial and supply chains. He urged both sides to move beyond zero-sum thinking and provide greater stability for each other’s growth through reinforced cooperation.
China expressed readiness to expand collaboration with the ROK in emerging sectors such as advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy. Li stressed the importance of deepening industrial integration and synergy to cultivate new engines of growth. He also welcomed South Korean companies to increase investment in China, while expressing hope that Seoul would facilitate greater opportunities for Chinese enterprises to invest in the ROK.
