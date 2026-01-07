Qatar Airways Alerts Travellers To Georgia On Mandatory Insurance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Travellers heading to Georgia will be required to obtain a mandatory health and accident insurance, stated Qatar Airways in a travel alert.

The airline said, "In accordance with the Law of Georgia“On Tourism”, starting from 1 January 2026, all tourists entering Georgia are required to hold a valid health and accident insurance policy."

According to the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the insurance coverage must not be less than 30,000 Georgian Lari (approximately QR 40,000). It further added that the policy must be in either physical or electronic form and must be in Georgian or English.



The ministry confirmed that the policy must remain valid for entire duration of the tourist's stay and must contain information such as the parties to insurance contract, covered territory, subject matter of insurance, start and expiry dates, insured risks, insurance sum and insurance premium.

The mandatory insurance requirement is exempt for holders of diplomatic passports and visa, individuals entering the country as part of International Treaties or drivers engaged in international road freight and passenger transportation.