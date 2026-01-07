Cloudfy Launches Enterprise V5: Modular, API-First, And Ready For The AI-Driven Future Of B2B Commerce

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Cloudfy, the leading SaaS B2B eCommerce platform, announces the official launch of Cloudfy Enterprise v5, a next-generation solution designed to deliver unmatched flexibility, scalability, and speed to market for global manufacturers and distributors.

Following a year of industry recognition including multiple awards for Best B2B eCommerce Platform and Innovation in Digital Commerce Cloudfy enters 2026 with a bold vision: empowering enterprises to innovate faster, integrate deeper, and evolve continuously in an AI-driven world.

With Enterprise v5, we're setting a new benchmark for flexibility, scalability, and future-ready commerce empowering global enterprises to accelerate innovation, integrate seamlessly with ERP and experience platforms, and harness AI-driven capabilities for continuous growth.

Modular by Design

Enterprise v5 is built on a modular, API-first architecture, offering two deployment paths

- Pre-built modules for rapid implementation of core B2B workflows like pricing, account management, ordering, and ERP integration.

- Headless API flexibility for seamless integration with platforms such as Contentful, Storyblok, Adobe AEM, or custom React front ends.

This modular approach ensures faster delivery of new features, security updates, and enhancements keeping businesses ahead without disruption.

Open API Architecture

Enterprise v5 introduces a fully open API environment, enabling secure custom extensions and third-party integrations. This plug-and-play model supports tailored customer experiences while maintaining enterprise-grade stability and scalability.

Ready for the AI-Driven Future

Cloudfy's 2026 roadmap focuses on AI-enabled modules that deliver measurable business value:

- AI Search – Smarter product discovery and merchandising (Q2 2026)

- Customer Agents – AI-powered self-service experiences

- Smart Order Management – Predictive reordering and workflow automation

- AI-Enhanced PIM – Intelligent product data enrichment and optimization

“Our customers need more than an online store they need a platform that integrates with enterprise systems, evolves with AI, and delivers seamless experiences across every channel,” said Robert Williams, CEO of Cloudfy.“Enterprise v5 is built exactly for that.”

About Cloudfy

Cloudfy is a global SaaS B2B eCommerce platform purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers. With deep ERP integration, advanced B2B workflows, and powerful self-service features, Cloudfy helps organizations transform the way they sell and serve customers online.