U.S. Ambitions to Buy Greenland Unrealistic, Says Irish PM
(MENAFN) Ireland's top government official has flatly rejected the feasibility of American acquisition of Greenland, throwing his support behind Denmark as Washington intensifies pressure to secure the strategic Arctic territory.
Micheál Martin, Ireland's Taoiseach, delivered the rebuke Wednesday during an official state visit to Shanghai, China, asserting the notion is neither "realistic or possible."
The Irish leader emphasized Greenland's status within the Kingdom of Denmark, declaring the European Union stands united in backing Copenhagen. "Common sense needs to prevail," Martin stated, according to a broadcaster.
His remarks follow Tuesday testimony from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who informed congressional lawmakers that President Donald Trump is actively pursuing Greenland's purchase from Denmark.
The White House has confirmed the Trump administration is exploring a "range of options" to obtain the massive island—options that reportedly include potential military deployment.
Martin acknowledged America's longstanding military footprint on the territory, noting: "The US has always had a military base in Greenland and I know the Danish Prime Minister has been engaged with the White House and is very clear that any issues that need to be resolved are open to discussion in terms of the military base that's there."
However, the Taoiseach firmly stated that sovereignty decisions rest exclusively with Denmark's government and Greenland's population.
The White House declaration emerged after Trump's persistent proposals to acquire the Arctic territory for strategic advantages.
Following Sunday's U.S. military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his spouse, Trump renewed his demand for Greenland takeover, citing "national security" imperatives.
