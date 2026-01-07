Humanoid Global Announces Strategic Investment In Mbody AI, Developer Of An Embodied AI Autonomy Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC & Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --” or the“”) (”), announced to become (NASDAQ: $MBAI).

MBody AI is pioneering the future of autonomous robotics with its industry-leading embodied intelligence platform, the operating system for the physical world. Its hardware-agnostic software transforms any robot into an intelligent, autonomous agent capable of real-time perception, adaptive decision-making, and seamless multi-robot coordination at enterprise scale. Where others offer point solutions, MBody AI delivers a universal intelligence layer that works across robotic hardware and sensor ecosystems.

Already trusted and deployed with Fortune 500 companies, MBody AI is rapidly expanding across hospitality, corporate environments, healthcare facilities, and warehouse operations, proving that truly scalable autonomy isn't a future promise, it's here now. The results speak for themselves: customers achieve up to 90% labor cost savings while unlocking operational capabilities that were previously impossible.

Built on a patent pending AI stack engineered from the ground up for enterprise-grade safety and limitless scalability, MBody AI isn't building robots, it's defining the category. Industry observers have drawn a powerful comparison: MBody AI is doing for robotics what Microsoft did for the personal computer, creating the foundational software platform that will power an entire industry for decades to come.

“Humanoid Global's strategic investment supports our work to advance autonomous systems that can operate reliably in real-world commercial environments,” said John Fowler, CEO of MBody AI.“As we continue to scale deployment across multiple industries, the alignment with Humanoid Global provides additional perspective that will help us navigate the next phase of growth.”

Humanoid Global will also serve as an advisor to MBody AI, providing strategic insight to support the company's ongoing development and commercial initiatives. This advisory role is intended to strengthen alignment between both organizations as MBody AI expands its embodied AI platform across key industry verticals.

“We evaluated a broad range of companies in commercial robotics and embodied AI this year, and MBody AI distinguished itself through the maturity of its autonomy capabilities operating in live, high-traffic environments at Fortune 500 companies,” said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global.“The company's hardware-agnostic platform, continuous-learning architecture, relationships with one of the leading providers of high-performance computing infrastructure, and demonstrated operational efficiencies form a strong foundation for scaling. MBody AI's technology is well positioned for expanded deployment across sectors including hospitality, healthcare, offices, and logistics, and we look forward to supporting their growth as investors and long-term partners.”

MBody AI is led by a leadership team with decades of combined experience across AI, robotics, and enterprise software. The team has built and scaled public companies, delivered award-winning products, and managed complex global operations. The company is headed by CEO John Fowler, who has raised more than $200 million in capital and previously led a $435 million acquisition.

On January 7, 2026, the Company completed an investment of CAD $150,000 in MBody AI. The proceeds of the investment are expected to support partnership expansion, research and development initiatives, team scaling, and marketing activities.

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (CSE:ROBO, FWB:0XM1, OTCQB:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the“Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

About MBody AI

MBody AI is a global market leader in embodied artificial intelligence, creating the autonomous workforce of the future. Its proprietary, hardware-agnostic MBody AI OrchestratorTM technology stack integrates robotic and sensor-based systems across industries, enabling human-like adaptability, situational awareness, and operational excellence at scale. MBody AI already powers Fortune 500 enterprises and blue-chip clients. Shareholder approved transaction with $MBAI Visit

