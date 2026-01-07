Cong Leadership To Decide On Alliances, Party Leader Downplays Interaction With TVK's Vijay

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 7 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and head of the party's Data Analytics Unit, Praveen Chakravarty, has confirmed that he met Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, while firmly asserting that any decision on political alliances in Tamil Nadu will be taken only by the Congress high command.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Chakravarty acknowledged the meeting with Vijay, describing it as a personal interaction and downplaying political speculation surrounding it.

He said that meeting individuals from different backgrounds and political spaces was part of his public life and should not be viewed through a narrow or sensational lens.

According to him, similar interactions happen regularly in Delhi and elsewhere, and there was no reason to attach undue significance to a single meeting in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the controversy over his remarks on Tamil Nadu's financial situation, Chakravarty clarified that he had not compared the State with Uttar Pradesh.

Chakravarty said his comments were based on observations made by the Reserve Bank of India regarding Tamil Nadu's debt position and were supported by available opinion poll data.

He maintained that there was no political motive or provocation behind the statement and rejected claims that it was intended to trigger a controversy.

Chakravarty also spoke at length about the growing political presence of Vijay and the public response to his meetings and rallies. He noted that people were not attending these gatherings merely to see a film star, but were engaging with Vijay as a political figure. This, he said, reflected a clear shift in public perception and indicated that Vijay had emerged as a significant force in Tamil Nadu politics.

On the broader question of alliances and power-sharing, Chakravarty remarked that discussions about securing more seats, a role in governance, and a share in power were legitimate political aspirations.

He described these demands as reflective of the concerns of Congress workers who want the party to regain strength after decades of decline.

He emphasised that such views were expressed in the interest of the party's future and not driven by individual ambitions.

While acknowledging that some legislators might have personal or constituency-related pressures, Chakravarty stressed that the Congress remained a democratic organisation where workers were free to voice their demands.

However, he underlined that the final call on alliances, including any potential understanding with emerging political forces, would rest solely with the party leadership.