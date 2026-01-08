Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nationwide Bird Health Survey Shows No Evidence Of Avian Flu Or Newcastle Disease

Qabil Ashirov

The Food Safety Agency (AQTA) has announced the results of epizootic monitoring conducted across the country, including the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, from November 17–21 and December 8–12, 2025, with the participation of relevant authorities.

Citing a statement released by AQTA, Azernews reports that the measures covered state nature reserves, hunting farms, and national parks, including wetlands, coastal zones, and other areas. In addition, general observations and clinical examinations of wild birds were carried out in water reservoirs and riverbank areas, and diagnostic samples were collected from various species of wild birds.

Furthermore, in industrial poultry farms of various sizes and in household farms across 34 districts and cities, blood and swab samples from various species of domestic birds were collected and examined.

Laboratory tests and analysis of general epizootic observations revealed no birds showing clinical signs of avian influenza nor any evidence of the disease-causing agent. Diagnostic samples taken from domestic birds were also tested for Newcastle disease, and no suspected cases of infection were detected.

AzerNews

