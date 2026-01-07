403
Syria, Israel agree to establish joint fusion mechanism
(MENAFN) Syria and Israel have reached an agreement to create a “joint fusion mechanism” after meeting in Paris in discussions mediated by the United States, according to a joint statement.
“Under the auspices of the United States, senior Israeli and Syrian officials met in Paris. President Donald J. Trump's leadership in the Middle East enabled productive discussions, centered on respect for Syria’s sovereignty and stability, Israel’s security, and prosperity for both countries,” the statement said.
Both nations reiterated their goal of fostering long-term stability, emphasizing that “the Sides reaffirm their commitment to strive toward achieving lasting security and stability arrangements for both countries.”
The new framework, described as a dedicated communication cell, will support ongoing coordination in intelligence sharing, military de-escalation, diplomatic efforts, and economic opportunities under US oversight. “Both Sides have decided to establish a joint fusion mechanism—a dedicated communication cell—to facilitate immediate and ongoing coordination on their intelligence sharing, military de-escalation, diplomatic engagement, and commercial opportunities under the supervision of the United States,” the statement explained.
Designed to promptly resolve disputes and prevent misunderstandings, the mechanism is seen as a step toward more productive relations. The US welcomed the outcome, stating, “The United States commends these positive steps and remains committed to supporting the implementation of these understandings, as part of broader efforts to achieve enduring peace in the Middle East.”
The statement added that “when sovereign nations cooperate in a respectful and productive way, prosperity will be unleashed,” reflecting the participants’ desire to open a new chapter in bilateral relations for the benefit of future generations.
