Azerbaijani Oil Decreases In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $0.07, or 0.1%, on January 6 from the previous level, coming in at $65.73 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.03, or 0.05%, to $63.99 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $0.07, or 0.2%, to $33.47 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea declined by $0.04, or 0.06%, to $62.92 per barrel

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.