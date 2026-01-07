Egypt Warns Of Measures To Protect Water Security Against Unilateral Nile Actions

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt will take all measures guaranteed under international law to protect the existential interests of its people and rejects unilateral actions in the Eastern Nile Basin, the country's foreign and irrigation ministers said on Wednesday.

Following a meeting to coordinate regional and international water policy, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam and Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty stated that Cairo is closely monitoring developments. The ministers emphasised their commitment to defending Egypt's water security through the implementation of all legal measures while maintaining strict coordination between their respective ministries to achieve national objectives.

The officials reaffirmed Egypt's consistent stance on fostering cooperation and mutual benefit with all Nile Basin nations. They stressed that the developmental interests of neighbouring states must be achieved without prejudice to Egyptian water security, citing the necessity of adhering to international law and the established frameworks governing the River Nile. During the discussions, the ministers also reviewed the latest developments regarding the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) consultative process, which seeks to restore consensus and inclusivity among member countries.

Egypt has reinforced its historical support for development in the region, particularly within the Southern Nile Basin, by launching a $100m funding mechanism. This budget is dedicated to financing studies and development projects, supported by the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development and the Egyptian Initiative for the Development of Nile Basin Countries. These entities work to enhance cooperation and maximise the utility of water resources through joint projects and training programmes similar to those already established in Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Total expenditure on these regional projects has reached $100m and includes a wide array of infrastructure and technical support. In South Sudan, Egypt has constructed 28 solar-powered groundwater pumping stations, two river docks, four ground tanks, and a water quality analysis laboratory, while currently working to establish a rain forecasting centre. Infrastructure efforts also include the drilling of 180 groundwater wells in Kenya, 60 wells in Tanzania, 10 wells in Sudan, and 75 wells in Uganda.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the cooperation has resulted in the establishment of 12 pumping stations and rain forecasting centres. Furthermore, Egypt has constructed 28 ground tanks in Uganda and implemented two specialised projects there for aquatic weed control and flood protection. Beyond physical construction, the ministers noted that Egypt has provided technical studies for integrated water resources management and has delivered training courses to 1,650 participants from 52 African countries to ensure the sustainable management of shared water resources.