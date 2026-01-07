New Devotional Godsaysiam Helps Teens Build Scripture-Based Identity Amid Rising Mental Health Concerns

MENAFN - GetNews)



""Students don't need louder messages-they need truer ones. GodSaysIAm was created to give students a steady voice of truth in the middle of a very loud world," said Michael Mendelssohn, founder of FaithCardsCo."FaithCardsCo has launched GodSaysIAm, a one-year devotional designed specifically for middle and high school students struggling with identity, anxiety, and comparison culture. Created by founder Michael Mendelssohn after years of mission work and student ministry, the resource offers a calming weekly rhythm that helps teens ground their sense of self in biblical truth rather than social pressure.

As anxiety and identity confusion reach record levels among American teenagers, a new faith-based resource is offering students a different path forward. GodSaysIAm, a one-year devotional from FaithCardsCo, addresses the mental and spiritual struggles facing middle and high school students by helping them build a Scripture-rooted sense of identity in a culture defined by noise, comparison, and constant digital pressure.

The devotional was created by Michael Mendelssohn, founder of FaithCardsCo, whose work with students spans mission trips, youth ministry, and parenting his own teenagers. Through countless conversations with young people navigating social media comparison, academic stress, and questions about their worth, Mendelssohn recognized a common thread: students were looking outward for validation instead of inward to the truth of who God says they are.

GodSaysIAm is built around a simple but transformative belief: identity is not something to be achieved but something to be remembered. The devotional uses a weekly rhythm that is intentionally short, calming, and emotionally accessible. Rather than overwhelming students with lengthy theological lessons, each session offers bite-sized biblical truths designed to meet teens where they are and gently reinforce core messages about their value and purpose.

The structure reflects Mendelssohn's deep understanding of student life. Recognizing that today's teenagers are already stretched thin by school, extracurriculars, social obligations, and screens, he designed GodSaysIAm to fit naturally into their routines without adding pressure or guilt. The devotional does not demand perfection or rigid schedules. Instead, it provides a consistent, grace-filled space for students to pause, reflect, and absorb truths that counter the relentless messages of inadequacy they encounter daily.

What sets GodSaysIAm apart is its origin story. This is not a product conceived in a boardroom or designed by committee. It was born from real relationships and real struggles. During mission trips and in youth group settings, Mendelssohn witnessed firsthand how identity confusion manifests in student behavior and mental health. He saw teens paralyzed by anxiety, trapped in cycles of comparison, and desperate for affirmation they could never quite earn. As a parent, he also watched his own children wrestle with the unique pressures of adolescence in the digital age.

Those experiences shaped every aspect of GodSaysIAm. The tone is warm and non-judgmental. The content is deeply biblical but also practical and relevant. The pacing honors the reality that spiritual growth is a journey, not a sprint. Most importantly, the devotional repeatedly brings students back to a central truth: their identity is secure in Christ, unchanging regardless of performance, popularity, or external circumstances.

Early responses from parents, youth leaders, and students themselves have validated Mendelssohn's approach. Families are using GodSaysIAm as a tool for meaningful conversations about faith and identity. Youth groups are incorporating it into their programming. Schools with faith-based curricula are exploring how the devotional can support student well-being initiatives.

The timing of the launch is significant. Recent studies continue to document alarming trends in adolescent mental health, with rates of depression, anxiety, and loneliness climbing steadily. While the causes are complex, experts consistently point to social media, academic pressure, and a culture of constant comparison as contributing factors. GodSaysIAm offers a counter-narrative grounded not in self-help techniques or temporary fixes, but in the enduring truth of Scripture.

FaithCardsCo is making the devotional available through its website and online shop, ensuring accessibility for families, churches, and schools across the country. The company's mission extends beyond product sales to genuine support for the next generation, and GodSaysIAm represents the fullest expression of that commitment.

