DWS Launches 'Digital PR, Unfiltered': A DIY Blueprint To Master Online Visibility In The AI Era

Industry Veterans Publish a 7-Step Guide to Securing AI-Driven Placements on Top Publications

DELAWARE, UNITED STATES - January 6, 2026 - Digital Web Solutions (DWS), a global leader in digital marketing solutions, has just launched their first book, Digital PR, Unfiltered: The DIY Guide That Actually Works. A ready-to-implement blueprint, the book serves as an actionable roadmap to understand how brands leverage digital PR to dominate visibility in modern search engines driven by AI, LLMs (Large Language Models), and evolving algorithms.

Co-authored by DWS Group CEO and Founder Vaibhav Kakkar and DWS Signature CEO Dawood Bukhari, Digital PR, Unfiltered addresses a critical gap: traditional PR and backlinking tactics failing to drive brand visibility. The advent of AI has reshaped how brands build awareness, and it's not just about securing the maximum number of backlinks anymore. The book equips marketing practitioners and leaders with actionable strategies on what actually moves the SEO needle-credibility.

Through tried-and-tested frameworks and industry insights, the book shares steps for marketers to earn mentions in top-tier publications, like Forbes, USA Today, Tech Crunch and MSN. It also details what“trust” and“credibility” mean in modern SEO and how prominent media outlets can help build brand trust. Further, it guides marketers on earning high-quality backlinks from such publications, leveraging those mentions to be cited by LLMs and Google's AI Overviews, and tracking their performance for continued growth.

Digital PR, Unfiltered is a culmination of the authors' collective industry experience of 35+ years. It sheds light on the fundamental realization that brand visibility means nothing if it's not built on trust. From entrepreneurs to PR professionals and SEO specialists, this book caters to anyone who wants to master digital PR. Drawing on the authors' learnings, it explains how visibility today isn't just about high rankings but being trusted, recognized, and cited by credible media outlets and AI systems that answer user queries.

“Visibility without credibility is noise. And noise doesn't convert. This realization did not hit us in a single 'aha' moment. Rather, it became clear over the course of time. We started noticing early on that the brands that are winning are not doing so by focusing solely on ranking,” Vaibhav Kakkar said.

“Digital PR, Unfiltered is the product of that realization. It's a definitive guide that cuts through all the marketing clutter-we didn't want to create just another PR guidebook that only states theories. We wanted to build a blueprint marketers can readily use, and that's what we wrote,” Dawood Bukhari added.“The focus is to turn media mentions into unshakeable brand authority. Digital PR is the way to do this, and our book presents an easy DIY approach to understanding how it works and how to bolster your brand for the next decade of AI-driven search.”

At its core, Digital PR, Unfiltered offers a proprietary 7-step digital PR process that is hands-on, repeatable, and refined by the DWS team. The book covers everything from digital PR basics to AI visibility hacks, detailed DIY PR strategies, and real-world case studies, so readers can avoid common pitfalls and work towards digital PR success. Those interested can purchase Digital PR, Unfiltered here.

About DWS

Digital Web Solutions is a premier digital marketing agency that helps global brands and agencies scale sustainably. With over two decades in business, a 250K+ publisher network, an industry-first generative AI link-building platform, and other cutting-edge solutions, DWS provides full-scale services for measurable outcomes. Their team of experts specialize in diverse SEO strategies, including technical audits, white-hat link-building, digital PR, and more.