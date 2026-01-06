Concierge Care Partners With Open Arms Solutions To Expand Services

MENAFN - GetNews)



CHICAGO - Jan 6, 2026 - Concierge Care, an emerging senior home care company in Chicago, announced today that it has joined forces with Open Arms Solutions Home Care (Open Arms), an award-winning home care agency for client and caregiver satisfaction ratings, employee and family training, and overall service excellence, through a strategic move to significantly expand its offerings across the Midwest region. Together, the organizations will move forward under the Open Arms suite of brands to better serve their existing and future client families.

This partnership brings together two highly respected and trusted teams of approximately 300 caregivers with a shared commitment to providing exceptional, personalized senior home care. By expanding resources and engaging a broader network of home care professionals with deep knowledge of the industry, the new entity can reach even more potential.

“This is an exciting moment for both organizations and the communities we serve,” said Julie P. Kollada, Founder and CEO, Open Arms.“I decided to bring in new partners, Concierge Care's Chief Operating Officer, Mike Robinson, and Executive Director, Maureen Theodore because combining our strengths with their proven experience in growing service businesses and knowledge in the home care industry would help lead our organization to the next level.”

Kollada will transition into an Advisor for the business, and Mike Robinson will lead the newly formed partnership.

Robinson explained,“Partnering with Julie and Open Arms is another milestone for the Concierge Care mission and vision. I am excited to lead our newly formed partnership.”

Theodore added,“Adopting the Open Arms well-known and respected brand family is a strategic way of carrying out our effort to 'make people's lives better' each and every day.”

In addition to providing home care in private residences, Open Arms serves four senior living communities owned by the Franciscan Communities operating under the brand Franciscan Care Solutions, including: the Village of Victory Lakes, Marian Village, Franciscan Village, and Addolorata Villa. Under the new partnership led by Robinson, services will continue within these communities, as well as at The Breakers, The Sheridan at Oak Brook and in client homes–operating under the Open Arms Solutions brand.

The Open Arms brand will continue offering its well-known comprehensive suite of services as well as Concierge Care's personal care, 24/7 care, wellness visits, medication management, coordination of care with other health professionals, bathing, dressing, escorting, housekeeping, laundry and fitness assistance services.

To learn more about Open Arms, visit .

About Concierge Care®

Founded by physician Dr. Ken Breger, Concierge Care is a home-care company built upon the three pillars of trust, service and compassion. Concierge Care assists seniors in need of home care. In April 2024, Dr. Breger partnered with Mike Robinson and Jim Wong to fulfill his dual-vision of being the most trusted home care company for clients and their families and being the employer of choice for all caregivers in the industry.

To learn more about Concierge Care, email..., call 847.268.3804.