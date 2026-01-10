403
Pope LeoXIV delivers strong warning world is slipping back into war era
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV on Friday delivered a strong warning that the world is slipping back into an era where war and the use of force are becoming normalized, expressing deep concern about the weakening of the rules‑based international order. He made these remarks during a major address to the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See, emphasizing that post‑World War II norms against violating national borders have eroded.
“War is back in vogue, and a zeal for war is spreading,” he said, adding that dialogue and diplomacy are increasingly being replaced by what he described as “diplomacy based on force.” “Peace is sought through weapons as a condition for asserting one’s own dominion,” he continued, warning that such an approach “gravely threatens the rule of law, which is the foundation of all peaceful civil coexistence.”
He urged nations to prioritize the common good over narrow interests. In his speech, the pope also called for respect for the will of the Venezuelan people and protection of human and civil rights there, stressed the need for a lasting and just peace in Gaza, and condemned violence against civilians in the occupied West Bank, asserting their right to live in peace in their own land. He highlighted the importance of international humanitarian law, saying its principles must be upheld to protect human dignity and life.
