MP CM Yadav, BJP Laud Rural Employment Law As Revolutionary For Villages

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Jan 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal praised the newly enacted Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The leaders described the legislation, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, as a "revolutionary" step that will transform rural India and termed attempts of Congress leaders to oppose it "futile and baseless".

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said a significant provision allows states to notify up to "60 days" of pause in a financial year during peak sowing and harvesting seasons.

"This prevents difficulties for farmers in finding workers," he explained.

"Labourers can earn from farming during the season and from the scheme the rest of the year, effectively getting double opportunities. The Act also addresses natural calamities and special circumstances, expands the scope to include works like cowshed construction in tribal and aspirational districts, and prioritises vulnerable groups such as women, SC/ST communities, and landless families. Skilled labour wages are strengthened, with the Centre determining rates," Chief Minister Yadav elaborated on the benefits for Madhya Pradesh, the country's second-largest state by area.

"This Act offers greater flexibility, increased funding, and comprehensive provisions for ponds, water conservation, animal husbandry, and infrastructure," he said, adding, "As many as 15 departments will coordinate for generating employment under the scheme."

CM Yadav stressed opportunities in tribal belts and aspirational districts, linking the scheme to agriculture, rainwater harvesting, and rural development.

"It provides legal employment rights and will truly develop village structures based on local needs," the CM said.

Khandelwal, who also serves as the state Kisan Morcha President, highlighted key features of the Act.

He noted that it guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household annually, up from the previous 100 days under MGNREGA.

The Act includes provisions for wage slips, greater decentralisation, and empowerment of Gram Panchayats.

"The Gram Panchayat will have full authority over family registration, employment guarantee, and work selection," Khandelwal said.

"The Panchayat decides the projects, with input from the state government, which also shares funding responsibilities."

Khandelwal, drawing from his rural background, emphasised that this provision ensures labourers are available for agricultural work during critical periods.

The leaders countered "misconceptions" spread by the Opposition Congress, asserting that the Act empowers local bodies rather than centralising control. They urged the public to recognise its positive impact on rural welfare.