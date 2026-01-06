Be Afraid Media Launches With Acquisition Of Horror Authority DREAD CENTRAL

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Be Afraid Media (Be Afraid ), an independent horror media company founded by longtime genre veterans, today announced its official launch with the acquisition of DREAD CENTRAL, one of the most trusted and influential horror destinations in the world.

Founded in 2006, DREAD CENTRAL has spent nearly two decades covering horror film, television, and culture with unmatched passion, credibility, and community trust. As the site approaches its 20th anniversary, the acquisition marks a new chapter for the brand under independent ownership, with a renewed focus on fans, creators, and the future of the genre.

Be Afraid is led by Brad Miska, founder of Bloody Disgusting and producer of the V/H/S franchise and Terrifier 3, and siblings Heather and Peter Luttrell, digital media and advertising executives and former owners of Bloody Disgusting and the founders of IndieClick.

“DREAD CENTRAL has been a trusted voice in horror for nearly two decades,” said Brad Miska, Partner at Be Afraid.“Our goal is to expand its reach and accessibility while preserving the integrity and independence that its audience values.”

“There is no team better suited to take the helm of DREAD CENTRAL,” said Jon Condit, co-founder of DREAD CENTRAL.“They understand the genre, they respect the audience, and they have the experience to guide Dread into its next era. I'm excited to see what the future holds under their leadership.”

As part of the transaction, Be Afraid acquired DreadTV, a leading FAST horror channel, and entered into a multi-year streaming distribution agreement with Epic Pictures. Patrick Ewald, CEO and owner of Epic Pictures and the seller in the transaction, has been appointed to Be Afraid Media's Board of Directors. Dread Releasing (film production & distribution) and DreadXP (video game publishing) will continue to operate as Epic Pictures businesses, separate from the DREAD CENTRAL transaction.

Collectively, Be Afraid's portfolio will reach an audience of more than 16 million fans across digital, social, streaming, and commerce platforms.

“Horror has always thrived on independence and authenticity,” said Heather Luttrell, CEO of Be Afraid.“We're building a platform that honors the genre's legacy, while creating a sustainable future that puts fans and creators first.”

Legal counsel to Epic Pictures was provided by Michael Best & Friedrich LLP. Legal counsel to Be Afraid was provided by Pierce Atwood LLP. M&A advisory for Be Afraid was provided by Guud LLC.

About Be Afraid Media

Be Afraid Media, Inc. (Be Afraid) is an independent horror media company uniting premium digital publishing, streaming, merchandise, and community engagement under one banner. Founded by veteran executives behind some of the most influential brands in horror, gaming, and digital media, Be Afraid connects millions of fans with the stories, creators, and experiences they love through portfolio properties including DREADCENTRAL and DreadTV. Learn more at BeAfraidMedia.