Video: RTO Kashmir Clarifies Public Transport Fare Hike


2026-01-06 03:14:03
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) RTO Kashmir Qazi Irfan on Monday clarified that no final decision has been taken on the proposed hike in public transport fares, stating that only recommendations for rate enhancement have been submitted to the government.

He cautioned drivers against rushing into overcharging passengers and urged strict adherence to existing fare rates until an official notification is issued.

Passengers facing overcharging or related issues can lodge complaints via text message or WhatsApp on 9622002432, the RTO said.

