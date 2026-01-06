403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Video: RTO Kashmir Clarifies Public Transport Fare Hike
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) RTO Kashmir Qazi Irfan on Monday clarified that no final decision has been taken on the proposed hike in public transport fares, stating that only recommendations for rate enhancement have been submitted to the government.
He cautioned drivers against rushing into overcharging passengers and urged strict adherence to existing fare rates until an official notification is issued.ADVERTISEMENT
Passengers facing overcharging or related issues can lodge complaints via text message or WhatsApp on 9622002432, the RTO said.ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment