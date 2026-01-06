ZHIMAX Hardware Factory Launches New Product: Stainless Steel Flange Pipe Base, Delivering A“Stable” Solution For Pipe Fixing
To cover diverse assembly needs, ZHIMAX has launched multiple size series simultaneously: from mini models for thin pipes to thickened versions for heavy-duty equipment, compatible with scenarios like household storage racks, commercial display stands, and workshop railings. Customization services are also available-pipe sleeve inner diameter and disk size can be adjusted according to customer requirements, matching non-standard pipes and special installation scenarios.
As a source factory, ZHIMAX has achieved efficient mass production of this product: the workshop has a daily capacity of 100,000 units, with full-process quality inspection ensuring pipe sleeve inner diameter precision and screw hole positioning accuracy. Value-added services such as laser marking and custom packaging are supported, along with a "factory-direct pricing + in-stock direct shipping" supply model to meet bulk procurement needs of distributors and enterprise customers.
"This flange pipe base is our optimized product targeting the demand for 'quick pipe fixing'," said a ZHIMAX representative. "Without complex tools, it makes all kinds of round pipe structures both stable and aesthetically pleasing."Currently, this stainless steel flange pipe base is fully in stock, supporting sample requests and bulk orders.
For inquiries, please contact us (Tel/WeChat/WhatsApp: 0086 134 5019 5510).
