ZHIMAX Hardware Factory Launches New Product: Stainless Steel Flange Pipe Base, Delivering A“Stable” Solution For Pipe Fixing

MENAFN - GetNews) Crafted from 304 stainless steel, this flange pipe base features a brushed surface that balances rust resistance and industrial texture, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor environments. Its precise structural design includes: a bottom disk with 3-4 mounting holes for direct fixation on walls or floors; a top pipe sleeve compatible with mainstream pipe diameters (20mm-50mm). Some models are equipped with set screws-after inserting the round pipe, tightening the screw locks it firmly in place, preventing pipe sliding. Each base can bear up to 40kg, effectively solving the problem of loose pipe fixing in traditional setups.







To cover diverse assembly needs, ZHIMAX has launched multiple size series simultaneously: from mini models for thin pipes to thickened versions for heavy-duty equipment, compatible with scenarios like household storage racks, commercial display stands, and workshop railings. Customization services are also available-pipe sleeve inner diameter and disk size can be adjusted according to customer requirements, matching non-standard pipes and special installation scenarios.







As a source factory, ZHIMAX has achieved efficient mass production of this product: the workshop has a daily capacity of 100,000 units, with full-process quality inspection ensuring pipe sleeve inner diameter precision and screw hole positioning accuracy. Value-added services such as laser marking and custom packaging are supported, along with a "factory-direct pricing + in-stock direct shipping" supply model to meet bulk procurement needs of distributors and enterprise customers.







"This flange pipe base is our optimized product targeting the demand for 'quick pipe fixing'," said a ZHIMAX representative. "Without complex tools, it makes all kinds of round pipe structures both stable and aesthetically pleasing."Currently, this stainless steel flange pipe base is fully in stock, supporting sample requests and bulk orders.

For inquiries, please contact us (Tel/WeChat/WhatsApp: 0086 134 5019 5510).