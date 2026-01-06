Sri Lanka Hosts Pakistan For Vital T20 World Cup Tune-Up

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said on Tuesday the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka will be a vital dress rehearsal for the World Cup next month, which Colombo co-host with India.

The series gets under way in Dambulla on Wednesday, with the next match on Friday and the final on Sunday, all at the same venue.

"We are playing all our World Cup games in Sri Lanka and this series will help us get familiar with the conditions," Agha told reporters on Tuesday.

With diplomatic relations between Pakistan and India strained, Pakistan will play their World Cup games only in Sri Lanka.

Should they go the distance, both their semi-final and final will be staged in Colombo.

Pakistan will be without several marquee names, with Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf currently plying their trade in Australia's Big Bash League.

"We will miss them, no doubt," Agha said. "But this is also an opportunity to try out new players."

One boost for Pakistan is the return of all-rounder Shadab Khan, back in action after being sidelined since June last year with injury.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be led by Dasun Shanaka, who has been handed the captaincy through to the World Cup.

The skipper admitted there are areas to fix after a mixed run in recent months.

"Our top order has done well in the last few series, but we need to sort out the middle order," Shanaka said.

Shanaka also explained the recall of all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva, who returns to the T20 setup after a prolonged absence.

"We needed someone who can steady the innings," Shanaka said.

"If he can hold things together, others can play their shots around him. He also gives us a bowling option and in our conditions spin is key."

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (capt), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.