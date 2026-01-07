'Deeply Shocking': PM Modi Condoles Untimely Passing Of Agnivesh Agarwal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the untimely passing of Agnivesh Agarwal, son of Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal,“is deeply shocking and saddening”.

Anil Agarwal, in an X post, announced the demise of his beloved son Agnivesh, who“left us far too soon”.

PM Modi replied to his post, saying,“The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti.”

Agnivesh studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, and went on to set up one of the finest companies, Fujairah Gold. Later, he became Chairman of Hindustan Zinc.

“Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us,” the Vedanta Group Chairman informed via X post.

“We shared a dream to ensure that no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work. I had promised Agni that more than 75 per cent of what we earn would be given back to society. Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life,” he added.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said it was heartbreaking to learn about the "irreparable loss" to Anil Agarwal.

“As a parent I feel the weight of your emotions. Praying to Paramatma for strength to you and your family during this tough time. May Agnivesh's soul attain Sadgati,” Goyal posted on X.