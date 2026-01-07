UAE Issues Recall For Some Nestle Infant Formula Products

To answer a global scare that led Nestle to recall some batches of its infant nutrition products, the UAE has issued a recall for a limited number of the company's infant formula products, the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) announced late on Wednesday.

The authority, however, clarified that the decision, taken in coordination with the KitKat and Nescafe maker, was both voluntary and precautionary. The recalled products include NAN Comfort 1, NAN Optipro 1, NAN Supreme Pro 1, 2 and 3, Isomil Ultima 1, 2 and 3, and Alfamino, the EDE said in a statement.

Recalling these products in the UAE came "after one of the raw materials used in production was found to contain traces of the Bacillus cereus bacteria, which can produce the toxin cereulide, prompting action to protect consumer health and safety."

Earlier on Wednesday, Nestle's recall of the batches had widened beyond Europe to Africa, the Americas and Asia, including Brazil, China and South Africa, a tally from the company and national food safety statements showed.

At least 37 countries, including most European states, as well as Australia, Brazil, China, Mexico and South Africa have issued health warnings over the infant formulas possibly being contaminated.

No illness cases to date

In its statement, the EDE has assured the public that, to date, no illness or adverse events linked to the affected batches have been reported or confirmed in the UAE, and that all other Nestlé products remain safe for consumption.

It added that it worked in coordination with Nestlé and that the affected batches have been quarantined in the company's and distributors' warehouses. Efforts are ongoing to complete the recall of any remaining quantities in accordance with approved regulatory procedures.

The measures were undertaken "to protect public health and safety, and the recall process is being conducted in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities in the UAE to ensure the complete removal of the affected batches from all points of sale, including online retail platforms," the EDE said.