'You Are The Blessing': Candid Moment Between UAE President, Vice-President Goes Viral

Whenever the UAE's leaders meet, the moments are often warm and genuine. A candid video of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, talking with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has recently gone viral.

Captured during a January 4 meeting marking Sheikh Mohammed's 20th anniversary as Prime Minister, the clip showed a relaxed and thoughtful discussion about the ideas that have shaped the country's rapid growth.

In the clip, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid acknowledged the crucial role of his team, saying:“The Council of Ministers, Mansour Abdullah and Saif, these are the ones carrying me.”

In response, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said,“I have a different theory, Abu Rashid. My theory is that Arabs want a leader to follow. May God extend your life, you are the blessing of this period during which the UAE has developed in the way it has.”

Endearingly calling the Dubai Ruler, Father Rashid, the President said,“Abu Rashid. You are the one who led all these brothers in this direction and corrected all the equations. Those that were wrong, you corrected them, and those that were right, you carried them forward with you.”

The President's words reflect two decades of partnership and shared dedication to the country's progress. His comments highlight the teamwork in the UAE's leadership and Sheikh Mohammed 's key role in guiding the nation through major growth and change.

UAE legacy built on vision and collaboration

The viral video was part of a bigger event celebrating 20 years of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's leadership as Prime Minister.

The meeting gathered current and former ministers who have served the country over the past 20 years, a time of major change for the UAE.

In the last 20 years, the UAE's Gross Domestic Product grew by 94 per cent, rising from Dh918 million to Dh1.77 trillion. This strong growth came from efforts to diversify the economy and rely less on oil.

Non-oil foreign trade jumped by 599 per cent, going from Dh415 million in 2006 to Dh2.9 trillion in 2024. Non-oil exports also grew by 1,827 per cent, rising from Dh29 million to Dh559 million in the same period.

Foreign direct investment has been important to the country's growth, increasing by 257 per cent and reaching over Dh1 trillion.

The government has signed 26 major economic partnership agreements with countries worldwide, strengthening the UAE's role as a global trading centre.

Besides economic growth, the government has invested a lot in the well-being and development of its people. More than Dh60 million went to health and community protection, and over Dh100 million was set aside for social development programs.

Education has received over Dh170 million in investment in the past 20 years, showing the government's focus on building a knowledge-based economy.

The private sector has also grown, with over 175,000 Emiratis now working in private companies. This is a 389 per cent increase since the“Nafis” initiative began in 2021.

Governance and strategic vision

Under Sheikh Mohammed's leadership, the Cabinet has been very active in making laws and setting strategies. In the last 20 years, it held 558 meetings and issued almost 16,000 resolutions that shaped the country's direction.

Sheikh Mohammed also led seven ministerial retreats and 16 special meetings, which helped address key national issues and create new solutions for the future.

The government has also undertaken a comprehensive modernisation of its legal framework, issuing over 850 laws and regulations during the 20-year period.

Ninety per cent of the country's laws have been updated to align with global standards and keep pace with rapid technological change. This includes launching an AI-powered legislative system and a single digital platform for federal and local laws.

The UAE's global reputation has grown a lot during this time. The country now ranks among the top 279 global indicators, with 525 indicators placing it in the top five worldwide and 738 indicators expected to put it in the top 10 by 2025.

This strong performance across many international rankings demonstrates the effectiveness of the government's policies and strategies.

A message of continued progress

In a social media post marking the 20-year milestone, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shared a message that reflects the nation's journey and hopes for the future. He wrote:“Twenty years ago, we decided to strive for first place... some doubted us... and today, by God's grace, the UAE has become a development model that countries seek to emulate, and its model is being exported to more than 55 countries around the world. Excellence will continue under the umbrella of the Union, under the directives of the Union's leader, Mohammed bin Zayed. Our future is better, God willing... we are forward-looking and optimistic, spreading among our people dignity, glory, and a good life for our coming generations, God willing.”