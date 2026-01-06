Ram Charan Extends Birthday Wishes To AR Rahman, Thanks Him For Musical Magic In 'Peddi'

Indian Actor Ram Charan on Tuesday extended warm birthday wishes to Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman.

He also expressed gratitude for the "magic" the maestro has created for his upcoming film Peddi.

On Instagram, Ram Charan shared a photo with Rahman and penned a heartfelt note wishing him "great" health, happiness, and "endless music".

"Wishing @arrahman sir a very Happy Birthday.. May this year bring you great health, happiness and endless music. #ChikiriChikiri was just the beginning. Can't thank you enough sir...for the magic you've woven for #Peddi.."

The first song, titled Chikiri Chikiri from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi, was released in November. Rahman's music combined with Ram Charan's dance moves has already struck a chord with fans.

The stunning visuals accentuate the song even more, offering a glimpse of what Peddi has to offer.

In the video, Ram Charan could be seen acing a hook step.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is touted to be a rustic emotional drama, marking one of Ram Charan's most intense roles to date.

Ever since its announcement, the film has built strong anticipation due to its scale, cast, and Rahman's involvement.

Peddi also features Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the film is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026.

Born on January 6, 1967, Rahman, a two-time Academy Award winner and global music icon, is known for playing a key role in transforming the sound of Indian cinema.

With over 150 million records sold across more than 100 film soundtracks and albums, his landmark scores include Roja, Bombay, Dil Se, Puthiya Mugam, Taal, Minsara Kanavu, Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours.

He founded the pioneering Panchathan Record Inn in Chennai and made a historic debut with Roja, which won the Indian National Award in 1992.

He is also a recipient of the Indian civilian honours Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.