Ukraine Receives Backup Power Equipment From Partners Totaling Over 145 MW

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said this in a post on Telegram.

"Energy equipment from international partners continues to arrive in Ukraine. To restore electricity supply to communities, hospitals, and vital facilities in regions where the energy situation is difficult, partners have provided backup power equipment with a total capacity of more than 145 MW," the statement said.

In particular, Ukraine has received:



447 generators totaling more than 7 MW from the EU;

78 boilers with a capacity of 112 MW from Italy;

2 cogeneration units with a capacity of 3.8 MW from Germany;

379 generators totaling 4.5 MW from Poland;

30 generators with a total capacity of 3.4 MW from France; 106 generators from UNICEF totaling 15.1 MW.

According to Svyrydenko, equipment from Azerbaijan, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Slovakia, France, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Switzerland, and Japan is currently en route.

"We express our gratitude to Italy, Ireland, Germany, and the United Kingdom for their contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund," Svyrydenko said.

She also added that the government is providing the necessary logistical support, simplifying customs clearance procedures for imported equipment, and facilitating the rapid connection of the equipment. Communities, in turn, are expected to ensure swift installation and connection.

Svyrydenko thanked international partners who responded to Ukraine's request and provided emergency support packages in response to urgent needs to restore energy infrastructure and ensure additional power generation sources.

"We are grateful to everyone who supports Ukraine – both governments and representatives of civil society in partner countries," she said.

Since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine has received more than $400 million from the United States for humanitarian projects to support Ukrainians this winter; $400 million from Norway, including for energy support; nearly EUR 23 million from the United Kingdom to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund; about 450 generators from the European Union; EUR 60 million and additional equipment from Germany; EUR 10 million from Italy to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, with EUR 50 million allocated in Italy's 2026 budget to support Ukraine's energy sector; and 78 industrial boilers with a total capacity of 116.5 MW already delivered to Ukraine.

In addition, the Netherlands provided an extra EUR 23 million for Ukraine's energy sector; Denmark EUR 20 million in energy support; France more than 100 generators; Japan 140 generators, 60 transformers, and two cogeneration units; and Lithuania 90 generators.