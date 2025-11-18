403
Arrival of refugee’s plane is attempt to displace Palestinians— S. Africa
(MENAFN) South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said Monday that the recent arrival in Johannesburg of a plane carrying Palestinian refugees appears to be a “clearly orchestrated operation” aimed at displacing Palestinians.
Lamola suggested the flight is part of a “broader agenda” to relocate Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank to multiple countries. “It's a clearly orchestrated operation because they are not only being sent to South Africa. There are other countries where such flights have been sent,” he told reporters at a news conference.
The minister said the government is “suspicious” about the circumstances surrounding the plane’s arrival, adding that the situation is under investigation. “We do not want any further flights to come our way because this is a clear agenda to cleanse out the Palestinians out of Gaza and the West Bank,” he noted.
According to Lamola, initial reports indicate the passengers lacked the necessary permits. Authorities are reviewing the matter to establish all facts and will issue a comprehensive outcome once the investigation is complete.
Last Thursday, South Africa granted a 90-day visa exemption to 153 Palestinians who arrived from Kenya seeking asylum, despite initially being denied entry due to missing travel documents and departure stamps in their passports.
Reports suggest that an organization managed by an individual holding dual Israeli-Estonian citizenship facilitates the sale of seats on chartered flights for Palestinians in Gaza to destinations such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Africa for around $2,000. Previously, Israel reportedly discussed relocating Palestinians with several countries, including South Sudan.
