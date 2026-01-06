ASBL Steps Beyond Sales To Educate Nris Worldwide On Indian Real Estate

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hyderabad, Telangana, India ASBL, India's fastest-growing real estate company, hosted multiple NRI Realty Meets across global locations such as the UK, US, Germany, Ireland, Qatar, UAE, Oman, Sweden, and other parts of Europe. These events provided potential investors an opportunity to engage directly with ASBL's CEO, Ajitesh Korupolu, gaining insights into the Indian real estate market , focusing on the legal and financial complexities they may face when investing.

Mr. Ajitesh Korupolu interacting with NRIs in Dubai, UAE

Ajitesh Korupolu's direct engagement highlights ASBL's commitment to transparency and education in an often opaque industry. By sharing insights and guiding attendees through the complexities of legal and financial processes, he empowered them to make more informed decisions. The NRI Realty Meets broke barriers and provided attendees practical advice directly from ASBL's leadership about India's real estate landscape and how to navigate it, helping simplify the process of real estate investment.

Breaking Industry Norms: Direct Engagement with the CEO

ASBL's initiative represents a shift in an industry where executives typically remain behind the scenes. Ajitesh Korupolu's hands-on approach provided attendees with the chance to ask questions directly to the CEO, from property evaluation to financing and legal requirements. These personal, one-on-one interactions helped demystify the home-buying process, making it clearer and more accessible.

Typically, top executives stay distant, attending high-profile events but rarely offering personal guidance. Ajitesh's engagement at the NRI Realty Meets marked a refreshing change, focusing on transparency and providing direct, real-time interactions with potential investors. ASBL's engagement with potential investors from across the globe helped promote Hyderabad's growing real estate appeal. The city's growth in infrastructure, strategic global investments, and investor-friendly policies make it a top choice for international investors seeking opportunities in both commercial and residential sectors.

A Closer Look at Hyderabad's Real Estate Market

The NRI Realty Meets also highlighted Hyderabad's growing attractiveness as a real estate investment hub. The city is rapidly emerging as one of India's most promising markets, driven by robust infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and high quality of life. As the capital of Telangana, Hyderabad boasts a thriving economy, supported by key industries like IT, pharmaceuticals, education, and aerospace, making it an ideal location for investors.

Hyderabad is becoming a hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), accounting for nearly 40% of all new GCC setups in India over the past three years. These companies are expanding their presence while investing heavily in the city's real estate market, further driving demand in both commercial and residential sectors.

The city's office leasing market has seen substantial growth, positioning Hyderabad as a prime location for businesses. Global companies such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft have established large offices here. In Q1 2025, Hyderabad witnessed a 30% year-on-year growth in office leasing, with 2.62 million square feet of office space absorbed, demonstrating the city's strong appeal to multinational companies.

Additionally, Hyderabad's transportation infrastructure continues to improve, enhancing connectivity and the overall quality of life for its residents. Major projects like the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Regional Ring Road (RRR), and metro network expansions are making the city more accessible. Hyderabad's airport is globally recognized, ranking second worldwide for efficiency, improving both business and lifestyle factors.

NRI Confidence and Investment Trends

Knight Frank research indicates that NRI investments in Indian real estate grew by 35% in FY24 and are projected to reach USD 14 billion by 2025. Hyderabad continues to be a top destination for NRI investments, driven by strong growth metrics and the potential for capital appreciation. Suburbs in Financial District, like Kokapet, Tellapur, and Gachibowli have seen 8-12% annual price growth, reflecting investor confidence in the market.

Reports indicate NRIs account for 20% of total real estate investments in India in 2025. Investment activity is high in residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, with strong returns due to rising rents and capital appreciation. The office leasing market in Hyderabad is also growing significantly, with 4 million square feet of office space absorbed in Q1 2025, driven by global firms expanding their presence.

A Competitive Advantage: Hyderabad vs. Other Indian Metros

Hyderabad's real estate market offers a competitive edge over other metros like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. In terms of travel efficiency, Hyderabad leads these cities, with commuters losing only 85 hours annually during peak hours, compared to Bengaluru's 117 hours and Mumbai's 103 hours, as per the TomTom Traffic Index 2025. This travel efficiency enhances the city's appeal, improving residents' quality of life.

Hyderabad has shown consistent growth in its real estate market, even amidst fluctuations in other markets. According to ANAROCK, the office leasing sector in India saw a 40% increase in H1 2025, with Hyderabad securing the second-largest share of leased office space, demonstrating the city's stability and long-term investment potential.

Why NRIs Should Consider Investing in Hyderabad Real Estate

For NRIs seeking to invest in real estate, Hyderabad presents significant opportunities. With its growing infrastructure, thriving economy, and high quality of life, the city is an ideal location for investment. Whether looking to buy a home, purchase an investment property, or diversify a portfolio, Hyderabad offers properties to suit various preferences and budgets.

The NRI Realty Meets have proven to be an excellent platform for educating potential investors on the benefits of investing in Hyderabad. With guidance from industry leaders like Ajitesh Korupolu, NRIs are now better equipped to make informed investment decisions. Hyderabad is not only a great place to live but also a prime location for real estate investment.

ASBL is at the forefront of making these opportunities accessible to global investors, ensuring they can capitalize on the city's sustained growth. As more NRIs recognize Hyderabad's real estate potential, the city will continue to attract investments, cementing its position as one of India's top investment destinations.