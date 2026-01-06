Top Global Commercial Vehicle OEM Chooses Aptiv's Gen 6 ADAS Platform

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Schaffhausen, Switzerland ; Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

Scalable, turn-key solution tailored for India's traffic and road conditions, delivers safe navigation and cost-effective regulatory compliance Integrates Aptiv's latest radar and smart camera - featuring STRADVISION's AI-based vision technology - with Aptiv's modular software solutions, all optimized for commercial vehicle applications

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology company, today announced that a leading commercial vehicle OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) has selected its Gen 6 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) to equip its future trucks and buses in India.



Gen 6 ADAS platform will scale across the broad commercial vehicle lineup, covering 14 models and more than 30 variants



This partnership marks Aptiv's first collaboration with an Indian commercial vehicle OEM on ADAS. It comes as the industry prepares for yet to be rolled out 2027 regulations requiring new trucks and buses to include safety features such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure and blind spot warnings and pedestrian and obstacle detection when starting from a stop.

To meet these requirements, commercial vehicle OEMs face unique challenges. They must integrate advanced safety technologies across diverse vehicle types and powertrains, address larger blind spots, and ensure reliability in harsh environments. Validation standards are more demanding than for passenger cars due to heavy-duty driving cycles, longer operating hours, and greater exposure to vibration and challenging road conditions.

“We are ready to play a leading role in helping OEMs in India meet demanding real-world conditions by introducing advanced, cost-effective safety solutions tested and tailored to local needs,” said Javed Khan, Executive Vice President and President, Intelligent Systems, Aptiv. “By combining globally proven technologies - already deployed in millions of vehicles across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific - with intelligent adaptations for the local commercial vehicle segment, we enable OEMs to rapidly deliver advanced safety technology for one of the world's fastest-growing markets.”

Scalable, High-Performance Safety for Diverse CV Fleets

Built on a uni-voltage architecture, the Gen 6 ADAS platform will scale across the broad commercial vehicle lineup for this OEM, covering 14 models and more than 30 variants.



Perception will be powered by Aptiv's newly launched Gen 8 radar and Gen 7 smart camera, featuring STRADVISION's AI-based vision technology specifically tailored for Indian road conditions - including detection of three-wheelers, large animals, and vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, road workers, and cyclists.

As part of an integrated solution, these advanced sensors and software will deliver industry-leading performance while reducing system complexity compared to conventional configurations. The platform leverages Aptiv's modular ADAS software - already in production on more than 40 million vehicles globally - with support for over-the-air updates to add features and improve performance over time, enabled by Aptiv's LINCTM Software Platform and Wind River's VxWorks® real-time operating system (RTOS).

This partnership reinforces Aptiv's long-term commitment to India's rapidly growing passenger and commercial vehicle markets. It follows significant investments in local capabilities, including the opening of Aptiv's technical center in Chennai in 2025 and the expansion of its advanced manufacturing facility in Chennai in 2024. Today, Aptiv India employs 2,500 engineers and 13,000 employees across 7 manufacturing sites, 4 technical centers, and 1 tooling center nationwide, supporting OEMs with production-ready, software-led solutions.

“India's mobility ecosystem is at a pivotal point as regulatory and consumer expectations evolve rapidly. This is yet another example of Aptiv's commitment to working closely with leading OEMs and industry partners to ensure optimized performance, timely regulatory compliance and a more resilient mobility landscape for India,” said Arun Devaraj, Vice President and Managing Director, Intelligent Systems, Aptiv Asia Pacific (Non-China).

