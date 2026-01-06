Biomednewsbreaks - Transcode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Publishes Preclinical Data Supporting TTX-MC138 For Glioblastoma

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RNAZ) announced the publication of peer-reviewed preclinical research supporting the use of its lead candidate, TTX-MC138, for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer. The study, conducted in collaboration with Michigan State University and published in the Journal of Functional Biomaterials, demonstrated that systemic delivery of TTX-MC138 successfully reached brain tumors in orthotopic glioblastoma models, significantly increased tumor cell apoptosis, and resulted in a statistically significant improvement in survival. The findings further validate TransCode's TTX delivery platform and support the potential advancement of TTX-MC138 into future clinical evaluation for patients with glioblastoma, building on completed IND-enabling studies and existing Phase 1 clinical experience outside the central nervous system.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics is a clinical stage company pioneering immunoncology and RNA therapeutic treatments of high risk and advanced cancers. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors that overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode has a portfolio of other first-in-class therapeutic candidates designed to mobilize the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells.

