Web3mediabreaks Blockquarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC) Begins Accepting Preorders For American-Made Blqcbuster Crypto Mining Machines

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BlockQuarry (OTC: BLQC), a leading innovator in American-manufactured cryptocurrency mining solutions and sustainable energy infrastructure, announced it is now accepting preorders for its BLQCBuster(TM) crypto mining machines, a high-performance, enterprise-grade system engineered and manufactured in the United States. Housed in a robust 2U rack-mountable enclosure, the BLQCBuster features eight advanced hashboards powered by Intel Blockscale(TM) ASIC chips, delivering high hashrate performance with industry-leading power efficiency, and is designed to serve both individual miners and large-scale operations with no minimum preorder requirement.

To view the full press release, visit

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC) is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency mining hardware sector through its innovative American-manufactured mining solutions. The Company specializes in developing advanced, scalable mining technology that addresses critical market demands for domestic supply chain security, superior engineering, and comprehensive operational support. Through its flagship BLQCBuster(TM) platform and BLQCsmith(TM) service ecosystem, BlockQuarry delivers cutting-edge performance combined with modular architecture designed for both enterprise-scale operations and the evolving regulatory landscape. The Company is committed to providing secure, sustainable, and economically viable infrastructure solutions for cryptocurrency mining, AI, and high-performance computing applications. For more information, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLQC are available in the company's newsroom at

About Web3MediaWire

Web3MediaWire (“W3MW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the next generation of internet technologies. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, W3MW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, W3MW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. W3MW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Web3MediaWire, text“Web3” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Web3MediaWire website applicable to all content provided by W3MW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Web3MediaWire Austin, Texas 512.354.7000 Office [email protected]

Web3MediaWire is powered by IBN