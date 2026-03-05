Iran Calling To Make Deal, Says Trump

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 6 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that Iran is seeking negotiations after suffering major military losses, as American and Israeli forces continue strikes targeting Tehran's missile and drone capabilities.

Speaking at the White House event to honour 2025 MLS champions Inter Miami CF, Trump said the United States and its allies were rapidly degrading Iran's military assets and claimed Tehran was already reaching out for talks.

“They're calling, they're saying, ' How do we make a deal?” Trump said.“I said you're being a little bit late.”

The President said the joint military campaign was progressing faster than expected and had already inflicted heavy damage on Iranian forces.

“The United States military, together with the wonderful Israeli partners, continues to totally demolish the enemy far ahead of schedule,” Trump said.

He said Iranian missile launch systems were being destroyed within minutes after being used.

“As soon as they set off a missile, within four minutes the launcher gets hit,” Trump said.

Trump also claimed that Iran's naval capability had been severely weakened during the campaign.

“Their navy is gone, 24 ships in three days,” he said.

According to Trump, US forces have also dismantled large parts of Iran's air defence and aviation capability.

“Their anti-aircraft weapons are gone. So they have no air force, they have no air defense,” he said.

The President said roughly 60 per cent of Iran's missile systems and 64 per cent of launch infrastructure had already been destroyed.

Despite the military pressure, Trump said Washington was open to a different future for Iran if elements within the country's security establishment broke with the current leadership.

“I'm once again calling on all members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the military, and the police to lay down their arms,” he said.

Trump also urged Iranian diplomats abroad to defect and support political change inside the country.

“We also urge Iranian diplomats around the world to request asylum and to help us shape a new and better Iran,” he said.

The President said those who cooperate would receive immunity.

“You'll be perfectly safe with total immunity, or you'll face absolutely guaranteed death,” he said.

Trump argued that the military operation would ultimately stabilise the region and global energy markets.

“In the long term, the actions we're taking will dramatically increase the stability of the region and oil prices and stock markets and everything else,” he said.

The remarks came as the United States and Israel intensified its military strike on Iran, which it alleged was supporting terrorist groups and bent upon building nuclear weapons. The conflict has raised concerns across the Middle East and global energy markets, particularly because the region includes key oil shipping routes.