Samsara Stock Rallied 11% After Hours Why Are Traders So Bullish?

Samsara stock jumped 11% in extended hours of trading on Thursday after it posted upbeat fourth-quarter (Q4) results.

Samsara said its Q4 revenue of $444.3 million represented a 28% year-over-year growth in actuals and 27% in constant currency. Analysts' on average expected revenue of $422.31 million, according to data from Stocktwits.

“Fiscal year 2026 was an outstanding year of durable and efficient growth,” said Sanjit Biswas, CEO and co-founder of Samsara.“Our performance is driven by the scale of our data asset, which now captures more than 25 trillion data points annually to fuel our AI-powered platform. This proprietary data is ushering in a new phase of digitization.”

The company saw the second consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability after it posted GAAP earnings per share of $0.04 during the quarter.

Q4 Details

The company said it reported adjusted diluted net income per share of $0.56 versus $0.26 it posted in the same year-ago quarter. The profit sailed past estimates of $0.13 per share as per data from Stocktwits.

Samsara's Q4 net new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $144.8 million represented a 33% year-over-year growth in actuals and 31% in constant currency.

The company is now unleashing AI agents, like our AI Safety coach, to automate entire workflows and transform customers' operations, Biswas further added.

FY 2027 Guidance

The company said it expects revenue in its first quarter of its FY2027 to be in the range of $454 million – $456 million, and full year revenue of its FY2027 to be in the range of $1.965 billion – $1.975 billion.

It expects adjusted diluted net income per share in its first quarter of its FY2027 to be in the range of $0.12 – $0.13.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around IOT stock trended in the 'Extremely Bullish' territory amid 'Extremely High' message volume.

One bullish user said that analysts are going to upgrade ratings and raise price targets of IOT.

Another user predicted that the upbeat momentum in the stock can continue on Friday.

Shares in the company have fallen 8.5% year-to-date.

