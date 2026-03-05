Trump Welcomes Messi, Inter Miami To White House, Highlights US-Israeli Action In Iran - 'You May Be Better Than Pele'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Argentina's superstar Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates were welcomed by President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday to celebrate the team's 2025 MLS Cup title.

The players came bearing gifts for Trump. They included a No. 47 jersey from the team's signature pink kit, reflecting his status as the nation's 47th president.

Messi was at the forefront as Miami players, coach Javier Mascherano and team co-owner Jorge Mas flanked Trump, who opened proceedings with comments on military action in the Middle East.

But he soon got down to the team's 2025 exploits and reminiscences of Brazilian icon Pelé's 1970s stint with the New York Cosmos and its electrifying effect on soccer in the United States, news agency AFP reported.

“We like champions, we like winners,” Trump was quoted by the New York Times as saying, before speaking for several minutes about the military situation while the Miami group stood behind him on stage.

“The US military, together with the wonderful Israeli partners, continues to totally demolish the enemy far ahead of schedule,” Trump said.

“We are destroying more of Iran's missiles and drone capability every single hour...We want to fight now more than they do. We've had 47 years, depending on the way you count it, 47 years of horror with this group," he said.

This came after an eventful day on the political front that saw Trump oust Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem from her position.

'Welcome to the White House'

From Trump, there were shout-outs to Miami's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, rising star Tadeo Allende, and Rodrigo De Paul - and a subtle dig at former president Joe Biden.

"It's my distinct privilege to say what no American president has ever had the chance to say before: Welcome to the White House, Lionel," Trump said, an oblique reference to the fact Messi did not attend the ceremony when Biden awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in January 2025.

"I've seen a lot of great players come into the world of sports," Trump said. "They come to the Yankees or they come to the Dodgers... and there's such a clamor," he said.

"Everything's great, but they don't win. This guy won," he said with a gesture toward Messi. "Leo, you came in and you won. There's a lot more pressure put on you than anyone would know because you're sort of expected to win," Trump added.

Trump's rundown of Miami's 2025 achievements included not only their 3-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final but also their 2-1 victory over Portuguese side Porto in the Club World Cup, which marked the first time a North American team beat a European one in official competition.

In accepting Trump's congratulations, Mas - the son of Cuban immigrants - said Miami's rise since its 2020 inaugural season was based on the philosophy that "if you work hard and you sacrifice and you dream, it can be possible."

Inter Miami's global success is "not only because of Lionel Messi, but these men standing behind you have changed the culture of football in the United States of America forever," Mas said. "We can play with the big boys."

