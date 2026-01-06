Investornewsbreaks Mcewen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Completes Business Combination With Canadian Gold

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of McEwen Inc. and may include paid advertising.

McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) and Canadian Gold Corp. announced the completion of their previously disclosed business combination by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which McEwen acquired Canadian Gold. Under the terms of the arm's-length arrangement, each Canadian Gold common share was exchanged for 0.0225 shares of McEwen common stock, following shareholder approval on Dec. 5, 2025, and final court approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia. As a result of the transaction, Canadian Gold is expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange and to seek to cease being a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws, while McEwen gains full ownership of the Tartan project, which management believes offers strong exploration, development, and production restart potential.

About McEwen

McEwen shares trade on both the NYSE and TSX under the ticker MUX.

McEwen provides its shareholders with exposure to a growing base of gold and silver production in addition to a very large copper development project, all in the Americas. The gold and silver mines are in prolific mineral-rich regions of the world, the Cortez Trend in Nevada, USA, the Timmins district of Ontario, Canada and the Deseado Massif in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. McEwen is also considering reactivating a gold and silver mine in Mexico.

The Company has a 46.4% interest in McEwen Copper, which owns the large, long-life, advanced-stage Los Azules copper development project in San Juan province, Argentina – a region that hosts some of the country's largest copper deposits. According to the last financing for McEwen Copper, the implied value of McEwen's ownership interest is US$456 million.

The Los Azules copper project is designed to be one of the world's first regenerative copper mines and carbon neutral by 2038. Its Feasibility Study results were announced in the press release dated October 7, 2025.

Chairman and Chief Owner Rob McEwen has invested over US$200 million personally and takes a salary of $1 per year, aligning his interests with shareholders. He is a recipient of the Order of Canada, a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame and a winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year (Energy) award. His objective is to build MUX's profitability, share value and eventually implement a dividend policy, as he did while building Goldcorp Inc.

