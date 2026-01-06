Caesarstone's 2024 ESG Report: Measurables That Make A Difference

MENAFN - 3BL) Since publishing our first ESG report in 2020, we have been making constant progress in achieving a range of environmental, social and governance goals. Every year, as we draft the annual report, we take time to review our achievements and reassess our objectives. This year, however, feels different, especially due to the number of pivotal moments that have been reached. These milestones aren't only 'pretty on paper' – they're real-world, quantitative achievements that affect both people and planet.

Adopting a value chain perspective

For the first time, we measured and estimated the total greenhouse gas emissions from activities connected to Caesarstone operations, across our entire value chain, via Scope 3 calculations whose reach extended beyond direct operations and purchased energy. These measurements included suppliers, logistics and downstream activities, allowing us to better understand our eco-footprint and identify future improvement opportunities.

"ESG reporting is based on data collection, and broader perspectives lead to richer data", explains Gili Harpaz, Caesarstone's Global ESG Leader. "In 2024, in an effort to achieve a wider, more robust snapshot of its operations, Caesarstone expanded its scope, analyzing its entire value chain for valuable ESG-related data."

As part of our broadened evaluation scope, we began assessing the physical and transitional climate risks posed to our global operations – including our supply partners. Using established methodologies, we assessed our physical risks and transitional risks, which will help us adapt to dynamic realities in practice and strategy, strengthening our resilience and market alignment.

We also made real progress in expanding our ESG ecosystem to include our key strategic partners. This was accomplished by collecting and reporting their operational data – from energy use and waste management to labor practices. Our goal was to elevate our transparency while making strides towards creating collective ESG goals.

Measurables that make a difference

In 2019, we set ambitious long-term goals pertaining to our products and raw materials; water; waste; and energy. Using strict assessments, we've seen constant progress that is exemplified in every ESG report since 2020.

The 2024 report includes two stand-out goal attainments, in the recycling and wastewater categories. We achieved a 100% recycling rate at our Lioli production plant in India, while recycling 100% of our wastewater at our production sites and key distribution centers. Our strategic partners reused 100% of their wastewater, as well.

Responsible product innovation

2024 was a significant year for Caesarstone in terms of product innovation and sustainability. Perhaps the biggest headline was the launch of Caesarstone ICON – advanced fusion surfaces that are crystalline silica-free* and made with ~80% recycled materials. Our cutting-edge R&D teams worked together to create new surfaces that incorporate used materials in groundbreaking fashion, leading to designs that feature unprecedented depth. It is our hope that Caesarstone ICON, whose 2026 collection unveiling is just around the corner, will help lead the industry's transition to crystalline silica-free solutions with heightened environmental values.

As for our globally beloved quartz and porcelain surfaces, we continued to reinforce their transparency through an EPD certification process. An EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) is a report that evaluates the environmental impacts of a product based on detailed Life Cycle Assessment (LCA).

"In 2023, five of our models achieved EPD, which was a milestone in itself. By the end 2024, our portfolio included 71 EPD-certified models in our portfolio – a number expected to increase to 146 at the start of 2026", says Gili Harpaz. "By employing a Life Cycle Assessment, we are acknowledging a growing customer need to delve into the specifics of surface manufacturing, including pre-manufacturing and post-dismantlement treatment."

* May contain traces of less than 1% crystalline silica.

Social and governance

The 2024 ESG report charts Caesarstone's progress across key social and governance parameters, from employee well-being and learning and development to business ethics and data protection. Especially compelling is the chapter dedicated to health and safety management, which showcases the progress made in safety monitoring. The number of total incident reports has declined from 58 in 2022 to 35 in 2024, while the number of inspections and internal audits increased (588 in 2022; 1,952 in 2023; 2,350 in 2024).

Caesarstone ESG: A forward-approach journey

"The 2024 ESG Report shows just how organized, direct and meticulous we are when it comes to sustainability management and reporting", concludes Harpaz. "Sustainability is an inseparable part of Caesarstone's DNA, and I believe those who read the report will get an accurate sense of how committed we are to ESG excellence."

In the foreword to the 2024 ESG Report, Caesarstone's CEO, Yos Shiran, states that "sustainability is achieved through the power of together". This is the essence of Caesarstone's ESG efforts. We're always collaborating and sharing, relying on the expertise and concern of our teams, partners and stakeholders. We do not go at it alone. We learn, empower and grow through synergy and teamwork.

Click here to download the 2024 ESG report