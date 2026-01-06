Netdocuments Names Carahsoft 2025 Government Partner Of The Year At Inspire

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Honored for Driving Public Sector Innovation and Impact

RESTON, Va., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named Government Partner of the Year for 2025 by NetDocuments, the #1 trusted cloud-based content management and productivity platform that helps legal professionals do their best work. The award was announced during NetDocuments' annual Inspire 2025 conference and acknowledges Carahsoft's dedication to empowering the Public Sector with solutions that enhance productivity, collaboration and client service.

“The NetDocuments partner ecosystem is essential to the success of our customers and our collective ability to deliver enduring value to the legal community,” said Reza Parsia, VP, Strategic Partnerships, NetDocuments.“Our partners work tirelessly to ensure our mutual customers maximize their technology investments, deliver better service and continually innovate. This relentless commitment is exactly what our 'Partners of the Year' exemplify.”

As NetDocuments Public Sector distributor since 2023, Carahsoft has expanded the reach and accessibility of the company's advanced document management solutions through a series of strategic sales and marketing initiatives. These efforts include:



Driving sustained momentum and measurable business impact

Hosting webinars to engage and educate Public Sector audiences

Implementing lead generation and nurture campaigns, boosting awareness and accelerating pipeline growth Significantly contributing to a 71% increase in business



“Being recognized as NetDocuments' Government Partner of the Year reflects our dedication to delivering modern solutions to Government agencies,” said Lorin Krzywicki, Sales Director for Legal Technology at Carahsoft.“Carahsoft remains committed to providing secure and compliant solutions to improve efficiency for agencies. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership with NetDocuments and our reseller partners to bring impactful technologies to the Public Sector.”

NetDocuments' solutions are available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 673-3570 or ...; or view this on-demand webinar“Modernizing Legal: From Experiments to Enterprise Transformation,” to learn more about practical frameworks for modernizing functions, aligning with organizational strategy and delivering critical outcomes. Explore NetDocuments' solutions here.

About NetDocuments

NetDocuments enables legal professionals to do their best work with an intelligent document management system (DMS) that goes beyond getting organized and brings to life seamless AI, powerful workflows, and smarter experiences. The #1 trusted cloud-native DMS for 25+ years, NetDocuments delivers tools to make work easier throughout the document lifecycle - from award-winning automation and AI to email management, search, collaboration, document bundling, advanced security, and more. The platform also integrates with 150+ other technologies, including Microsoft 365, DocuSign, and practice management systems, making it a core solution that meets users wherever they work. Supporting more than 7,000 law firms, corporate legal departments, and public sector organizations worldwide, NetDocuments is recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, appearing on the Inc. 5000 list for four consecutive years. To learn more, visit netdocuments.

© 2025 NetDocuments Software, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Legal and Courtroom Technology, Records Management, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

