Rajasthan Police Arrest Assistant Engineer For JE Recruitment Re-Exam Paper Leak

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 30 (IANS) In a major development in the Junior Engineer (JE) Combined Recruitment Examination-2020 paper leak case, the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has uncovered another shocking revelation.

Not only was the original JE examination leaked and subsequently cancelled, but the re-examination conducted in September 2021 was also compromised, police officials said on Thursday.

The SOG has busted a large paper-leak network operating out of Jalore and arrested Ganpat Lal Bishnoi (34), son of Govardhan Ram, a resident of Dedwa in Sanchore.

Bishnoi, who is currently working as an Assistant Engineer in the Rajasthan Public Works Department (PWD), had secured 12th rank in the merit list by using a leaked question paper.

According to Jaipur Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Vishal Bansal, during the investigation of the JE recruitment paper leak case registered at Sanganer Police Station in December 2020, the SOG became suspicious about how several accused candidates succeeded again after the examination was cancelled.

When questioned, the accused confessed that the question paper of the re-examination held on September 12, 2021, had also been leaked prior to the exam.

Following this explosive disclosure, the SOG registered a fresh case on January 19, 2026.

The investigation has identified Jagdish Bishnoi, son of Hariram, a resident of Danta in Sanchore, as a primary accused in the exam paper leak racket.

During questioning, it was revealed that Jagdish and his associates supplied question papers to candidates shortly before the examination.

The most serious finding is the involvement of Ganpat Lal Bishnoi, who illegally obtained the question paper, appeared in the exam, and secured the 12th position in the final merit list.

At the time of arrest, he was posted as an Assistant Engineer in the PWD at Barmer and had also received a promotion.

The SOG has arrested him, and legal proceedings have been initiated to cancel both his appointment and promotion.

The investigation has further revealed that the same organised gang was involved in leaking the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination papers held between September 13 and 15, 2021.

This indicates that within a span of just three days, the gang compromised the integrity of two major state-level recruitment examinations.

"The SOG is identifying the entire network. Our objective is not only to arrest those involved but also to remove such fraudulent officers who have entered the system through unfair means," ADG (SOG) Vishal Bansal said.