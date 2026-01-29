Final Rites Of Rajasthan's 'Kathavachak' Sadhvi Prem Baisa To Be Performed Today

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 30 (IANS) As the death of Rajasthan Kathavachak Sadhvi Prem Baisa remains shrouded under mystery, tense situation was witnessed at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur during the post-mortem examination on Thursday, police officials said.

Hundreds of devotees gathered at the hospital, leading to a brief disturbance, police officials added on Thursday.

The situation was later brought under control after the police and administrative intervention, following which Sadhvi Prem Baisa's body was released.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa's last rites will be performed on Friday morning.

Police officials said that the cremation will take place in Jasti village of Jodhpur district, around 63 km from Jaipur.

The Sadhvi reportedly owned land in Jasti, near Agolai, where she will be laid to rest.

Meanwhile, questions surrounding the circumstances of Sadhvi Prem Baisa's death continue to intensify.

Several devotees have raised doubts, questioning both the ashram management and her family.

Addressing the matter, the Sadhvi's father claimed that her death was caused by a "wrong injection" and demanded justice.

Jodhpur Commissioner of Police (West), Chhavi Sharma, said that, according to information provided by the family members of Sadhvi Prem Baisa, the latter had been unwell for the past two days.

On Wednesday, she was administered an injection by an individual, after which her condition deteriorated rapidly.

The Sadhvi was rushed to a private hospital -- Preksha Hospital on Pal Road -- where doctors declared her dead after examination.

Her body was subsequently brought to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital's mortuary.

"My daughter said only one thing to me: 'Papa, I couldn't do anything while I was alive, now you get me justice'," her father said, reiterating his demand for a thorough investigation.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday evening at an ashram in Pal village under the Boranada police station area.

Since then, social media has been flooded with posts questioning the cause of her death and demanding an impartial probe.

Calls for strict punishment of those responsible have also grown louder.

The mystery deepened after a post appeared on Sadhvi Prem Baisa's social media account nearly four hours after her death.

The social media post said, "If not in my lifetime, then I will get justice after my death."

Social media users on platforms such as X and Instagram have questioned how such a post could be uploaded after her demise, sparking speculation over whether the case involves suicide, medical negligence, or another serious issue.

Police have said the matter is under investigation, and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and other evidence.